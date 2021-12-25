Stephen Curry moves past Bob Lanier and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Eric Gordon No. 27 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Steve Nash with 1,686 three-pointers. He’s now 19 away from Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry No. 56 in points now

Moved ahead of Bob Lanier and Dwight Howard with 19,265 points. He’s now 154 away from Jamal Crawford

DJ Augustin No. 73 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Hersey Hawkins with 1,227 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Damon Stoudamire

Carmelo Anthony No. 91 in steals now

Moved ahead of Grant Long with 1,200 steals. He’s now tied with Gerald Wallace

Bojan Bogdanovic No. 92 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Gary Payton with 1,135 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Kevin Martin

Jrue Holiday No. 93 in steals now

Moved ahead of Ray Williams and Chris Webber with 1,199 steals. He’s now tied with Grant Long

Rudy Gay No. 96 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Robert Covington with 1,112 three-pointers. He’s now 11 away from David Wesley

Jae Crowder No. 110 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Lindsey Hunter with 1,076 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Gilbert Arenas

Kemba Walker No. 133 in assists now

Moved ahead of Monta Ellis with 3,859 assists. He’s now 7 away from Johnny Moore

Rudy Gobert No. 138 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Vince Carter and Marc Gasol with 6,618 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Sidney Wicks

Kyle Lowry No. 147 in points now

Moved ahead of Mike Bibby with 14,703 points. He’s now 155 away from Monta Ellis

DeMarcus Cousins No. 150 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Kevin Durant with 6,456 rebounds. He’s now 9 away from Mickey Johnson

Justin Holiday No. 173 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Reggie Jackson with 864 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Anthony Tolliver, Eric Piatkowski and Kawhi Leonard

Draymond Green No. 178 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Jim McIlvaine with 694 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Kurt Nimphius

Story continues

Donovan Mitchell No. 184 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Aaron Brooks and Jose Juan Barea with 823 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Clyde Drexler

Mike Conley No. 191 in points now

Moved ahead of with 13,623 points. He’s now tied with Orlando Woolridge

Terry Rozier No. 197 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Martell Webster with 791 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Shawn Marion

Udonis Haslem No. 198 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Reggie Evans with 5,767 rebounds. He’s now 12 away from Enes Freedom

Draymond Green No. 209 in steals now

Moved ahead of Jason Williams with 935 steals. He’s now tied with Thabo Sefolosha

Carmelo Anthony No. 210 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Karl-Anthony Towns with 615 blocks. He’s now tied with Danny Green

Jrue Holiday No. 219 in points now

Moved ahead of Jeff Green with 12,842 points. He’s now 29 away from Rik Smits

Taj Gibson No. 231 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Xavier McDaniel with 5,315 rebounds. He’s now 32 away from Mark West

Austin Rivers No. 237 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Byron Russell and Jayson Tatum with 686 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Chandler Parsons and Mike James

DeMarcus Cousins No. 240 in points now

Moved ahead of Joe Barry Carroll with 12,464 points. He’s now 16 away from Red Kerr

Garrett Temple No. 248 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Lamar Odom and Kenny Smith with 665 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Isaiah Rider

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer Over the Knicks’ last three games (after being benched for ten consecutive contests),

Kemba Walker is averaging:

31.3 points,

7.7 rebounds,

5.3 assists (vs. just 1.0 turnover),

5.0 treys

tommybeer.substack.com/p/randle-and-c… – 12:08 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS Aaron Holiday may have had his best game of the season last night. 16 pts, 5 ast, 6-11 FG, 4-7 3PT, held Kemba Walker to 2-6 FG (12-21 FG vs. rest of team).

Holiday is shooting 58.5% FG and 47.`% 3PT over his last 12 G. It’s the Holiday season. pic.twitter.com/HzJ8WtCT1u – 11:57 AM

NBA Math @NBA_Math RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:

1. Nikola Jokic: 14.96

2. Stephen Curry: 14.52

3. Kevin Durant: 14.09

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.79

5. Trae Young: 13.16

6. Donovan Mitchell: 12.73

7. Jarrett Allen: 12.37

8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.0 pic.twitter.com/44KezXcz9h – 11:50 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Over the last 8 games, Tyler Herro is averaging 19 a game on 43% shooting, Max Strus is averaging 17 a game on 49% shooting, and Kyle Lowry is averaging 17/10/5

6-2 in that stretch – 11:32 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s best from December 23:

– S. Curry: 46 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast

– K. Walker: 44 pts, 9 reb, 8 ast

– L. James: 36 pts, 9 reb, 6 ast

– M. Turner: 32 pts, 10 reb, 2 blk

– D. Booker: 30 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast

– K. Bates-Diop: 30 pts, 7 reb, 11-11 fg

– C. LeVert: 24 pts, 8 reb, 11 ast – 11:11 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 SOUND ON

The Tyler Herro and Max Strus show

Film dive on Strus’ baseline roaming, Herro’s mid-range carving, and Kyle Lowry’s high basketball IQ

@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/uIOiI1Keee – 11:06 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale 281 players are avg >= 15 mpg with at least 15 games played.

the jazz have THREE of the top five in points per touch…and four in the top 15: whiteside (1), bojan (3) gobert (4) and clarkson (13). pic.twitter.com/rLCGHh8tJm – 11:03 AM

Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy Interesting Stat lines from last night

Jokic – Denver 29pts -21 Reb

Cousins – Milw 21 Pts – 8 reb – 4 asts

Curry – GSW 46 pts

Bates-Diop – Spurs 30Pts 11-11 FGs – 10:40 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Kemba Walker last night:

✅ 44 PTS

✅ 9 REB

✅ 8 AST

Walker’s teams are now 5-14 (.263) in games in which he scores at least 40 points, the worst such winning percentage in NBA history among players with 10 or more 40-point games. pic.twitter.com/hIVLJDXdYZ – 10:31 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Stephen Curry last night:

✅ 46 PTS

✅ 8-14 3P

✅ 12-12 FT

It’s the 67th time Curry has made at least eight 3P in a game, 44 more such games than any other player in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/klyVkM81KM – 10:11 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Heat willing to take the fall as NBA’s premier take-charge team, with Kyle Lowry leading the way. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Max Strus, “We’re small. We’re undersized. But we’ve got guys that are gritty and are in the right spots at the right times.” – 9:39 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper Kemba Walker scores 44 in Knicks’ loss to Wizards. @Laura Albanese on what finally felt like a homecoming – even in a loss. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:52 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Watch Stephen Curry put on a show, score 46, lift Warriors past Grizzlies nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/24/wat… – 7:36 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet Nikola Jokic goes for 29 points and 21 rebounds in loss, Steph Curry banks in 46

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:41 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype MVP of the Night: Stephen Curry

#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/NVswTe3fMq – 4:15 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry broke out of his cold streak for 46 efficient points and the Warriors got a win over Memphis that Draymond Green 𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑦 wanted.

Five observations

theathletic.com/3034161/2021/1… – 3:44 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Stephen Curry talked about what they need to do defensively to slow down the Phoenix Suns when they meet on Christmas day. pic.twitter.com/6uxmjCtKjG – 2:04 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry on his ankle twist tonight: “First one I had all year. It’s reminding me it’s still there. But it’s strong. Bounced back. Able to play the rest of the game. Don’t feel anything. So I’m not worried about it at all.” pic.twitter.com/hI9rMpOwQn – 1:55 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Ja Morant on the challenge of guarding Stephen Curry:

“The greatest shooter of all time. We know he’s going to make shots. You just got to make it very tough for him to get off. We had some mental lapse during the game, and he made us pay for it.” – 1:52 AM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1 So, after 10 consecutive DNP-CD (coach delusional), Kemba Walker has 94 points in last three games. Half-century between titles, anyone? – 1:29 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM Jenkins stays out of protocol, Ja Morant makes progress and the Grizzlies lose a close one at Golden State.

They got Curry’d by “one of the toughest covers in NBA history.” And there is little shame in that.

dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 1:22 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers Howard, Ellington, Melo, Rondo, Jordan, Thomas, Jones (J), Jones (M), Huff: 31. Bates-Diop: 30. Take that, Kieta! BK – 1:10 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM Ja Morant seems refreshed in his postgame media availability. He said you have to tip your hat to Curry with his shooting ability, but wishes they didn’t allow him the open looks that he got. – 1:01 AM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett “Greatest shooter of all time…We know he is going to make shots… We just have to make it tough for him to get it off…We had some mental lapses during the game and he made us pay for it.”

-Ja Morant on Steph Curry tonight – 1:00 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA Steph Curry (Last 12 months): 62, 57, 53, 50, 49, 49, 47, 46, 46, 45, 42, 41, 41, 40, 40, 40, 38, 38, 38, 37, 37, 37, 37, 37, 36, 36, 36, 36, 36, 36, 35-30 (17x) – 12:58 AM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett After the game Coach Jenkins said Steph Curry is one of the toughest covers in NBA history and said it is hard to slow him down for 48 minutes.

Curry had 46 PTS and was 8-14 3-PT FG. – 12:45 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley “We’ll change it, we’ll get there.”

Kemba Walker after scoring 44 points in NYK’s home loss to WAS. Remarkable night for Walker. The Soundview native, out of NYK’s rotation for 3 weeks, hit 7 of 14 3-point attempts. Knicks, though, fall to 6-11 at MSG: pic.twitter.com/Tr1CQPTYG9 – 12:45 AM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula Stephen Curry drops 46 in the “Elmo” Curry 9 Flow, one of his favorites from his @SesameStreet Pack.

“Elmo is always the first that comes to mind, just cause he’s always laughing, having a good time and annoyingly positive, which is awesome,” said @Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/v87IdvDP2e – 12:41 AM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies Jenkins says that Draymond Green is tough to defend because of his playmaking skill. He also says that Curry is so elite as a shooter that despite good defensive effort Steph is “probably one of the toughest covers in NBA history…” – 12:40 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears Warriors star Stephen Curry finished with eight 3-pointers tonight versus Memphis. That puts him at 2,994 for his career. Curry could eclipse the 3K mark on Christmas Day with six triples versus the Suns. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/7g5CrLlh65 – 12:33 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS Warriors outlast Grizzlies 113-104

-Curry cooks for 46

-GP2 with 22

-Draymond with a solid all-around game

-Warriors total 19 3-pointers

-Hold MEM to 42.2 pct FG – 12:30 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Warriors defeat the Grizzlies 113-104. Stephen Curry finished the game with 46 points and 8 three-pointers. – 12:29 AM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC Warriors win, 113-104 over Grizz. Solid game. X and Melton each had strong spurts off the bench, but Stephen Curry had one of those nights. 46 points for the MVP candidate. – 12:29 AM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly Fun game. Curry is incredible. But you knew that. – 12:29 AM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett Story of the game: Steph Curry, turnovers, 3-pt shooting, rebounds and pace – 12:29 AM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies The Memphis Grizzlies fell short against the great Steph Curry and his Golden State Warriors on Christmas Eve Eve 113-104 https://t.co/1A4tBKirVp pic.twitter.com/POpgafHRNt – 12:28 AM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly Curry/Payton 66 points and 12 3-pointers. – 12:23 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Curry put the game out of reach with that last bucket. He has 44 points with 18 seconds left. – 12:23 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Brooks fouled him three times on the perimeter. Love how Curry gave it up and got it right back. That’s smart hoop – 12:22 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA Kemba Walker is the 2nd player in NBA History with 44 pts, 9 rebs, 8 asts and ZERO TOs. Larry Bird is the other. – 12:21 AM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies Stephen Curry – 42 points on 20 shots. Yeesh. – 12:21 AM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly Curry closing in on 3,000 3-pointers with 8 tonight … 2,994. Might need a couple more to beat Griz. – 12:17 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM Too much Curry. – 12:15 AM