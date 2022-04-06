Stephen Curry laughs off LeBron James’ ‘The Shop’ comments

Even when his Los Angeles Lakers are out of the playoffs, LeBron James is still going to find ways to draw attention.

This time, in a clip from his “The Shop” HBO show posted the same day as the Lakers’ elimination at the hands of the Phoenix Suns, James dropped one of his not so subtle hints about whom he would like to play with in the future. First on his list was his son Bronny (no surprise there).

Next up was a player by the name of the Stephen Curry, and you can imagine what that did to a few people’s imaginations. He also named Luka Doncic as the other active player he would like to play with, as well as Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant among former players.

James’ explanation:

“In today’s game? S***, there’s some motherf***ers in today’s game, but Steph Curry. Steph Curry is the one that I would want to play with, for sure, in today’s game … Right now it’s Steph.

“I love everything about that guy. Lethal. When he gets out of his car you’d better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena. As soon as he gets out of his car, you better guard his ass. You might want to guard him when he gets out of bed. I swear to God.”

James and Curry have faced off from opposing NBA mountaintops over the last decade, but have only ever played with each other in All-Star Games. In the three All-Star Games James has been a captain with Curry available, the Lakers star hasn’t let the sharpshooter slip past the third pick, drafting him twice.

It didn’t take long for those comments to get back to Curry, who was played James’ comments during an appearance on San Francisco’s 95.7 The Game.

Curry’s reaction:

“He got his wish. He was the captain, he picked me the last two All-Star Games. I don’t know if that suffices, but I’m good right now.

“Whenever you get the interest or curiosity of what it would be like to play with arguably an MVP-caliber dude like he is, greatest of all time, cool. That’s amazing. We all can live in that fantasy world.”

If you’re wondering just how feasible this might be, consider that Curry signed a supermax deal last August that will tie him to Golden State through 2026. Considering how much he means to the Warriors franchise, he almost certainly isn’t going anywhere.

The more intriguing possibility is James coming to Curry, but even that feels like a longshot considering what it would take the Warriors franchise to fit James on the court, not to mention Curry’s nonplussed reaction. Fitting James into the team’s historically expensive balance sheet alone would require some major maneuvering, but we’ve seen the Warriors do something similar before.

Regardless of his eventual destination, James is a free agent after next season and his tenure in Los Angeles has never been more turbulent, so an exit is quite possible.