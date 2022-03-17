Stephen Curry injures foot, Steve Kerr believes play was dangerous

Kerr was shown yelling at Smart after the play. “I thought it was a dangerous play,” Kerr said. “I thought Marcus dove into Steph, and that’s what I was upset about. A lot of respect for Marcus. He’s a hell of a player, a gamer, a competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game and we’re good. But I thought it was a dangerous play.”

Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New column: Steve Kerr had a chance to review the video, which made his postgame remarks taking a shot at Marcus Smart’s dive out of line masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:41 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

“I saw the kick. But shit happens. I’ve kicked somebody before, so it is what it is.”

Steve Kerr lost his shit at Marcus Smart for injuring Steph Curry diving for a loose ball. But as Smart defends himself for defending all out, he has an ironic ally.

theathletic.com/3191381/2022/0… – 3:22 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

JTA’s perspective on the Marcus Smart loose ball dive that hurt Curry: “I don’t think it was a dirty play. Could’ve probably been a bit more cautious. But when you play that hard and all you know is to do that…it’s kind’ve like me diving over the scoreboard for the ball.” pic.twitter.com/kyfy7PKx2n – 2:33 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New from @SouichiTerada: Marcus Smart defends himself against Steve Kerr’s criticism after dive: “I’m not a dirty player.” masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:44 AM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Draymond Green on Marcus Smart’s dive for the ball that resulted in Steph Curry’s injury: pic.twitter.com/656yujqJtB – 1:40 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Draymond Green on Marcus Smart’s dive injuring Steph Curry:

“I can’t call it a dirty play. I would say it’s an unnecessary dive…If you said someone on the Celtics team dove for the ball, I’d tell you right away Marcus Smart dove for it.” – 1:35 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr on his exchange with Marcus Smart:

“I thought it was a dangerous play. I thought Marcus dove into Steph’s knee, and that’s what I was upset about…We talked after the game. We’re good, but I thought it was a dangerous play. I just let him know.” – 1:33 AM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Smart on his collision with Curry: “I hate to see any injury, so I hope Steph’s alright. We looked at it. I didn’t even see him, just saw the ball, I dove on the ball, and tried to make a play. And unfortunately that occurred so I’m really down right now about it. But that was it – 1:32 AM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Ime Udoka had no problem with Marcus Smart talking it out with Steve Kerr: “If a coach is going to talk to them, they are grown men. They can talk back. And so not really worried about that, but to his credit, he kept his composure.” – 1:30 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Steve Kerr had some harsh words for Marcus Smart after the Celtics’ win on Wednesday night masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:28 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Jordan Poole when asked if he saw Curry in the locker room after the game: “Maybe.” – 1:16 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry was knocked out of Wednesday’s game against Boston after suffering a left foot injury diving for a loose ball in the second quarter.

The @sfchronicle has more on that, and other takeaways from the Warriors’ 110-88 loss.

https://t.co/Di84hoH4d1 pic.twitter.com/039Iov2T0Q – 1:04 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart said he was really down about injuring Steph Curry diving for a loose ball and defended himself against considering that a dirty play. Said he doesn’t mind the arguing with Steve Kerr and opposing coaches arguing with him in general. – 1:03 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart on his conversation with Steve Kerr: “Steve and I know each other from USA Basketball. He knows I would never try to hurt anyone.” – 1:02 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Marcus Smart on his conversation with Steve Kerr: “He knows I’m not trying to hurt anybody.” – 12:59 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Jan 9, Klay Thompson returns, Draymond Green goes out.

March 14, Draymond returns.

March 16, Stephen Curry goes out.

Warriors leaders have played 1.5 games the past 2-plus seasons. Haven’t started together in 33 months. They still don’t know how good they can be – 12:59 AM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Kerr said he talked with Marcus Smart after the game and “we’re good” but he thought Smart dived into Curry’s knee and called it a “dangerous play.” #Celtics #Warriors – 12:49 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Steve Kerr, who coached Marcus Smart with USAB, took issue with Smart diving on the floor, inadvertently rolling on Steph Curry’s ankle. pic.twitter.com/VOtRMxmAa3 – 12:48 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr is unsure if Moses Moody will need an MRI on his injured right shoulder. – 12:44 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Kerr isn’t sure if Moses Moody is getting a MRI tonight. – 12:43 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Here’s the full Steph Curry update from Steve Kerr, plus his take on what he felt was a “dangerous” play from Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/RhEMvHc0my – 12:43 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Stephen Curry is getting an MRI on his left foot right now, Steve Kerr says. He shrugged when asked what his concern level is. “We’ll know after the MRI.” – 12:43 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry is getting an MRI tonight. – 12:42 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry is getting an MRI right now on the top of his foot. Warriors waiting on results. – 12:41 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Steph Curry is undergoing an MRI right now in his L foot. – 12:41 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry is getting an MRI right now. – 12:41 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka on Marcus Smart and Steve Kerr arguing: “If a coach is going to talk to them, they’re grown men, they can talk back.” – 12:39 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka on Steve Kerr and Marcus Smart talking: “The play they were talking about was completely legal. One guy reached for it, one guy dove for it. There wasn’t anything there to complain about. I told Marcus not to worry about it.” – 12:39 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Ime Udoka on Steve Kerr having words for Marcus Smart: “The play they were talking about was totally legal…there wasn’t anything there to complain about.” – 12:38 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors fall to the Celtics 110-88.

As of now, the severity of Curry and Moody’s injuries are unknown. – 12:26 AM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics get a key 110-88 win over shorthanded #Warriors. Tatum 26, Brown 26, Smart 20; Poole 29, Thompson 19 (8-24 FG), Curry (left game with foot injury). – 12:25 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Five fouls on Kevon Looney. Kerr is challenging the call. – 12:02 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

No Curry, Klay or Draymond on the court. Nothing going right. And Poole went AT the Celtics. – 11:53 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Explosive third quarter from Jordan Poole. Scored 19 points after only having two at halftime. Dragged the Warriors back into this game without Steph Curry. This is his eighth straight 20+ point game, producing from a fluctuating role. – 11:52 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Steve Kerr had some heated words for Marcus Smart after a hustle play from the #Celtics guard in the second quarter of tonight’s game masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:38 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors say Stephen Curry won’t return tonight. – 11:30 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors say that Stephen Curry will not return for tonight’s game against the Celtics because of left foot soreness. – 11:28 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry officially out for the game with what team is calling left foot soreness following this play pic.twitter.com/6edSJxQszv – 11:28 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Per @ROSGO, Stephen Curry (ankle) will not return tonight for the Golden State Warriors – 11:28 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) will not return to tonight’s game, the team announced. – 11:28 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Stephen Curry will not to return to the game, per Warriors. Left in the second quarter with left foot soreness. – 11:28 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Warriors say Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) will not return to tonight’s game. – 11:28 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Steph Curry has been ruled OUT for the rest of the game. #Celtics #Warriors – 11:27 PM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

Warriors: Stephen Curry will not return to the game. He left in the second quarter with left foot soreness. – 11:27 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Stephen Curry is out for the rest of the game, per the Warriors. – 11:27 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Steph Curry is officially done for the night – 11:27 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

No Curry on floor for Warriors to start second half. – 11:26 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

No Steph Curry to start the second half. Looks like his night is over. – 11:26 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Steph Curry is not on the bench to start the second half. #Celtics #Warriors – 11:25 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors come out for second half . . . still no sign of Curry or Moody or Celebrini – 11:25 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry isn’t starting the second half and is still in the locker room. Moses Moody isn’t on the bench either. – 11:25 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Neither Steph Curry or Moses Moody emerged from the locker room for the second half. – 11:25 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Both Curry (L foot) and Moody (R shoulder), left the floor in the first half, are questionable to return to Warriors tonight. – 11:19 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steph Curry’s (left foot soreness) and Moses Moody’s (right shoulder) return status is TBD. – 11:13 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

On the one hand, it does feel like an overstep for an opposing coach to lecture Smart for hustling.

On the other hand, if there’s a coach in the NBA who has a right to be skittish about his stars getting injured, Steve Kerr is probably the guy. – 11:12 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics lead #Warriors 48-32 at half. Brown 14, Tatum 11, Smart 10; Thompson 12, Curry 3 (left game in 2Q with leg injury).

FG%

BOS 37.5

GSW 29.3 – 11:11 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) and Moses Moody (right shoulder) both TBD for Warriors. – 11:11 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors say they haven’t determined if Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) and Moses Moody (right shoulder) will return tonight. – 11:11 PM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

Update from Warriors:

Stephen Curry: left foot soreness

Moses Moody: right shoulder injury

Return is TBD for both.

Celtics lead Warriors by 16 heading into halftime. – 11:11 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Warriors say that Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) and Moses Moody (right shoulder) are both “TBD” to return. – 11:10 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors are calling it left foot soreness for Steph Curry and a right shoulder issue for Moses Moody, return TBD tonight. – 11:10 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Steph Curry (left foot soreness) and Moses Moody (right shoulder) are both questionable to return, per Warriors – 11:08 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Marcus Smart won’t be getting a Christmas card from Steve Kerr this December. #Celtics #Warriors – 11:06 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Warriors staff was upset with both of these Marcus Smart plays. First one was a roll up of Steph Curry’s leg that has him currently in the locker room, second ruled a flagrant on Klay Thompson. Kerr was telling refs to review both plays, mimicking a leg chop to officials. pic.twitter.com/6edSJxQszv – 11:04 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Moody (R arm) first, now Curry (L ankle) . . . into the locker room for examination – 11:00 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Steph Curry limped off after getting his ankle rolled up on. Tried to run it off, but couldn’t stay in. – 10:59 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Steve Kerr is furious, yelling at the refs throughout the review. Marcus Smart does get called a flagrant 1 for kicking his leg into the air trying to stop Klay Thompson. It’s gettin a little testy out here!! – 10:58 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Steve Kerr was going at Marcus Smart.

Smart got a Flagrant 1 for kicking Thompson, but that’s not what Kerr was mad about.

Kerr was yelling at Smart for diving into Steph on the loose ball to start the sequence. – 10:58 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Steph Curry is headed for the locker room, was limping on the last couple of possessions #Celtics #Warriors – 10:58 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steph Curry tweaked his left ankle. Tried to walk it off, but instead just headed to the locker room. – 10:57 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry just went back to the locker room after getting his ankle rolled up diving for a loose ball. – 10:57 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Marcus Smart’s dive for the loos ball rolled up Curry’s left ankle – 10:57 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steph Curry is limping now. – 10:56 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Looks like Steph Curry’s left leg was rolled up near the sideline diving for a loose ball. He’s trying to limp it off and stay in the game, but he’s hurting. – 10:56 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry is limping… – 10:55 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 23-17 after one

Smart – 8 points

Rob – 4 points, 6 rebounds

Tatum – 4 points, 4 rebounds

Brown – 4/2/2

Celtics – 39.1% FGs

Celtics – 3-11 threes

Thompson – 5 points

Curry – 3 points

Moody – 3 points

Warriors – 33.3% shooting

Warriors – 3-15 threes – 10:36 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Curry, Klay and Draymond are on the court together as the first quarter comes to a close.

BOS 23, GSW 17 – 10:34 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Curry threw that thang behind his head like he’s Pistol Pete. – 10:22 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

The Celtics are locking up right now.

They’ve held the Warriors to 1-4 shooting to start and have also forced 2 turnovers — both leading to easy layups at the other end.

Steve Kerr takes an early timeout to settle down the troops.

BOS 14, GSW 10 – 10:18 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Curry comes out firing with a 3-pointer from the left wing. Missed another from the same spot on the next trip down. – 10:13 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors starters tonight against the Celtics:

Stephen Curry

Jordan Poole

Klay Thompson

Otto Porter Jr.

Kevon Looney – 9:37 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Tonight’s starters vs the Celtics: Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Otto Porter Jr., Kevon Looney – 9:34 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Warriors starters:

Kevon Looney

Otto Porter Jr.

Klay Thompson

Jordan Poole

Stephen Curry – 9:33 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors starters tonight vs Celtics

Steph Curry

Jordan Poole

Klay Thompson

Otto Porter Jr.

Kevon Looney – 9:33 PM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

👀 @Stephen Curry reps for QUEEN LUCY HARRIS on his Curry Flow 9! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/g26R1Ovk0n – 9:10 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Draymond’s minute restriction has been bumped from 20 minutes to 24. The plan is for him to still come off the bench tonight. Steve Kerr didn’t want to say who the starters will be. – 8:23 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Draymond Green’s minutes restriction has increased to 24 minutes, Steve Kerr says. He’ll come off the bench again tonight. – 8:23 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Andrew Wiggins (non-COVID illness) has been ruled out for the Warriors tonight vs. Celtics per Steve Kerr. – 8:21 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Marcus Smart said he’s looking forward to getting some good cardio in when he guards Steph Curry in the Celtics/Warriors game tonight. pic.twitter.com/6mgvWRJEOl – 3:46 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart on guarding Stephen Curry: “If you aren’t ready for a battle, don’t step in the gym. You know he’s going to make you work and run all over the floor.”

Asked if he likes guarding Curry, Smart said: “Love it. Gonna get my cardio in. Love the challenge.” – 2:48 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Curry/Klay/Poole lineup combination is now a +102 in 122 minutes. Here’s Steve Kerr on the idea that it could force defenses to change up how they swarm Steph Curry. Notable he mentioned a Memphis scheme (likely 2nd round matchup) used on them in play-in game. pic.twitter.com/l8F0OhRsmH – 2:36 PM

Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry was ruled out of the second half of Wednesday night’s 110-88 loss to the Boston Celtics due to left foot soreness. He underwent an MRI immediately after the game. Asked about his level of concern surrounding Curry’s foot, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, “We’ll know after the MRI.” Curry injured his foot at the 4:17 mark of the second quarter when his leg got rolled on by the Celtics’ Marcus Smart as the two wrestled for a loose ball. -via ESPN / March 17, 2022

Smart explained that he didn’t see Curry and was just going after the ball. “I saw the ball, I dove for the ball, trying to make a play,” Smart said. “Unfortunately that occurred.” He added: “I’m sure I’m going to get called dirty. But I know who I am. … I play very hard and I leave everything on the court. … My teammates, my colleagues, they know I’m not a dirty player.” -via ESPN / March 17, 2022

Mark Haynes: Draymond Green on Marcus Smart hurting Steph Curry: “I can’t call it a dirty play. I will say that was probably an unnecessary dive…The Ball is literally in front of him, so if anything, you can say it was unnecessary, but I can’t call that a dirty play.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / March 17, 2022