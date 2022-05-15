Stephen Curry graduates from Davidson College today

Jeff Eisenband: Stephen Curry officially graduates from Davidson College today. Watching this is the only way to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/CLmfuVRydy

Stephen Curry officially graduates from Davidson College today.

Watching this is the only way to celebrate. – 10:08 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: here's Eddy Curry on his new Players Tribune podcast with his wife Patrice & his relationship with NYK's William Wesley & Leon Rose (an aside: Curry's Players Tribune essay is worth reading for any NYK fan of his era)

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Warriors Wire celebrates the brilliance of Stephen Curry with a photo gallery of his 50-point games.

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Here's Eddy Curry on his new Players Tribune podcast with his wife Patrice & his relationship with NYK's William Wesley & Leon Rose (an aside: Curry's Players Tribune essay is worth reading for any NYK fan of his era)

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Steph Curry had the final say in the game, so of course he had the last word against Dillon Brooks and these Memphis Grizzlies afterward.

On this young v. old matchup and how the mutual respect and rhetoric continued until the very end, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3311853/2022/0… – 11:49 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from May 13:

– J. Tatum: 46 pts, 9 reb, +21

– Giannis: 44 pts, 20 reb, 6 ast

– K. Thompson: 30 pts, 8 reb, 3 blk

– S. Curry: 29 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast

– D. Bane: 25 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast

– M. Smart: 21 pts, 5 reb, 7 ast

– D. Green: 14 pts, 15 reb, 8 ast – 11:01 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Klay Thompson last night:

✅ 30 PTS

✅ 8 REB

✅ 8-14 3P

It's the fourth time Thompson has made at least eight 3P in a playoff game, tying Ray Allen, Stephen Curry, and Damian Lillard for the most such games in NBA history.

Roland Lazenby @lazenby

As Tex Winter often told me, “You can hurry to a butt whipping,” which is what we see from so many teams today with sloppy, rushed play and bad shots galore. Bravo to those teams who can play like Steph Curry and the Warriors. Most can’t. Not efficiently. – 8:57 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry on Ja Morant: “He’s a problem.”

Steph Curry on Ja Morant: "He's a problem."

On the Grizzlies: "All the antics and the pettiness and all that, I love it."

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry said after his 3 with 5:43 left, the first thing he did when the Grizzlies timeout was go to Wiggins on the bench and scream at him that it was his 3 that got them going – 2:20 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry on Ja Morant:

“He’s a problem.” – 2:18 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Steph Curry on Ja Morant: “He’s a problem. … The sky’s the limit. They’re going to be around a long time.” – 2:17 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry on making the Western Conference Finals again while NBA playoffs backdrop flickers off and on

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry on advocating for Kevon Looney to start

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Kevin Looney on Steph Curry and Draymond Green calling for him to start

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Mike Brown said it was Draymond Green and Stephen Curry’s final decision to start Kevon Looney.

“They looked us all in the eye and said that’s where we are going to get our confidence.” – 1:08 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Mike Brown said the decision to start Kevon Looney was made by Draymond Green and Stephen Curry – 1:08 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Mike Brown said Draymond Green and Stephen Curry made the call to start Kevon Looney tonight. – 1:08 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

The Looney start came courtesy of Draymond Green and Steph Curry. They called it – 1:07 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Mike Brown said that Steph Curry and Draymond Green called for Kevon Looney to start tonight – 1:07 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

– Jayson Tatum’s historic performance

– Fighting Giannis’ fire with fire

– Warriors/Steph Curry inevitable

– Game 6 Klay

– And that is why u need Ja

– Dillon Brooks

– Game 7s

– $100 giveaway to a viewer

Join us ⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=A_-zDd… – 12:46 AM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Physicists need to rename some coefficients in honor of Steph Curry’s gravity. – 12:44 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Desmond Bane came out of first timeout of 4th quarter and hit that 3 to give Grizzlies 89-87 lead…

Warriors closed last 6.5 minutes of game on 23-7 run. Curry closed them out again, outscoring Grizzlies with 11 of those points in that stretch. – 12:43 AM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

One half of the Western Conference Finals is Golden State. Game 6 winners vs Memphis 110-96. Series winners 4 games to 2. Tonight – Klay Thompson 30 pts, Steph Curry 29 pts, Kevon Looney 22 rebs. – 12:41 AM

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

The year is 2022. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and the Warriors are back in the Western Conference Finals. Dubs fans — don’t ever, ever, ever take this for granted – 12:39 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry said it’s bedtime. – 12:35 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in true Game 6 form, mega hyped as they come up with big buckets in this 4th, pushing the Warriors lead to the largest of the night – up 13 on Memphis with 2:57 to go – 12:32 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Warriors dodged a huge bullet as Curry helped onto a Jones FT J and left Brooks wide open for a 3. – 12:29 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green and Looney huddle up near halfcourt. Looks like they’re closing with their starters. They are desperate for a couple stops – 12:27 AM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

That may have been the best 90-second stretch of Andrew Wiggins career. Killer catch-and-shoot 3, steal for a pick-six on Brooks, then a killer contest on Brooks the next time down at the rim leads to a run-out 3 for Curry. Second half from him has been enormous. – 12:25 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andrew Wiggins made 3, Andrew Wiggins steal and dunk, Andrew Wiggins stop on Dillon Brooks in isolation leads to a Steph Curry transition 3. At the center of the biggest 7-0 run of the game. – 12:24 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Biggest shot of the night comes from Curry. Puts the Warriors up 6 with 5:43 left – 12:23 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry trying to show all it takes is one shot to change his game – 12:23 AM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

steph curry is 6-20 – 12:19 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Curry returns at 8:21 of the fourth, with Warriors up 85-83 – 12:16 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry and Poole a combined 5-for-23 from 3 – 12:15 AM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

The Warriors have 16 giveaways to Memphis’ four, yet are somehow still up by four. Oh, and that Steph Curry guy has missed 13 of 17 shots. Much-improved defense from Game 5 their saving grace so far. – 12:01 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

4-17 for Curry tonight. Since the first month of the season, he just hasn’t made the same 3s he has throughout his career. And if he’s not a 40% shooter on those shots, he’s not capable of leading a team to a championship. – 12:01 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

If Curry gets going, the Warriors are in good shape. Up 4 with him struggling mightily – 11:59 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Klay Thompson with his C.J. Beathard impersonation trying to hit Curry on a long pass. – 11:57 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Dillon Brooks is now guarding Klay Thompson. He’s been on Stephen Curry all series. – 11:54 PM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

I will remember fondly the days when Curry could shoot – 11:47 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Ja showed am appreciative smile to Curry for the slick move he made to the halo at the end of the half but could not convert. I luv that stuff!! – 11:27 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Frantic half from Steph Curry. Scattered dribble, a few bad turnovers, couldn’t find his shot. But he is aggressive and feel like the Warriors are getting him the looks/matchups they want. Feels like it’s on him to bring Warriors home in second half. – 11:25 PM

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

Well folks. It’s simple. In the second half, Steph Curry needs to be …………………..

… better – 11:25 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Curry has Clarke on him … so they come set a screen to put Jaren on him? – 11:20 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Curry sold the hell out of that one, but Brooks just shoved him in the back. – 11:16 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Wiggins and Curry both would have had layups last trip … but for the fact that Memphis has two guys under the rim on every play because they aren’t guarding Looney or Green. – 11:10 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Curry with the Harden travelstepback – 11:03 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry just picked up his 2nd with 5:29 left after Brooks slipped in his Kobes – 10:34 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry picks up his second foul with 5:26 left in the first quarter. Something to monitor. – 10:34 PM

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

The Warriors involve Steven Adams out on the perimeter (which they should do 5,000 times tonight) and Curry drills the wide open 3 off the dribble hand off. Simple – 10:25 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry breaks the Warriors’ two-minute scoring drought with a 3-pointer, then Curry finds Green slicing to the rim for a layup. 5-4 Dubs early. – 10:24 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

The Golden State Warriors, including Stephen Curry, hit the court against the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:00 PM ET on Friday in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Let's break down Curry's prop bets

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Kevon Looney will start for the Warriors, I'm told. He'll join Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The Grizzlies will be going against one of the great NBA folk heroes today.

Game 6 Klay Thompson

2019 vs. Houston (21 in first half) while Curry was held scoreless

2019 vs. Toronto 30 in 3 quarters before injury

2018 vs. Houston 35 points, 9 3s

2016 vs. OKC 41 points, 11 3s pic.twitter.com/x16fY4NFwh – 7:46 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

How would you rank the remaining point guards in the playoffs? Legit curious about the answers.

Jrue Holiday

Marcus Smart

Steph Curry

Ja Morant (hurt but whatever)

Chris Paul

Luka Doncic

Kyle Lowry – 4:15 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

How many points will Steph Curry score in Game 6? Make your predictions here!

David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA

Not saying anything about player peaks but Philly probably could have had CJ McCollum (and Seth Curry and Andre Drummond) for the Miami series and that would have been interesting. – 11:19 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

If James Harden opts in to his $47.367M player option, the only player in the league who will make more than him next season is Steph Curry ($48.070M) – 9:45 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Asked about his whoop-that-trick comeuppance last night, Steph Curry’s response echoed

Jaren Jackson Jr. three months prior, about embracing the verbal back-and-forth.

This series, the Grizz have met their match on the mic. On the court? It’s still TBD.

dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art… – 2:37 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

With a special edition pair of Curry Brand sneakers, Steph Curry paid tribute to NBA broadcasting legend Craig Sager in Game 4 against the Grizzlies.

Other candidates known to have interviewed for the Hornets’ post include Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson, Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 15, 2022

Stephen Curry, true to form, was ready with a counter. “[Dillon Brooks] said a lot of crazy things,” Curry told The Athletic with a smile while glancing at nearby cameras from NBA TV. “He called himself a dynasty already, so you’ve got to figure. On to the next round. Western Conference finals, we’re back. Let’s goooo!” -via The Athletic / May 14, 2022

“They know that we’re going to come every single year,” the 26-year-old Brooks said after scoring 30 points and making Curry work for all of his 29 (on 10-of-27 shooting overall and 6-of-17 shooting from 3-point range). “We’re young, and they’re getting old. So, they know we’re coming every single year.” -via The Athletic / May 14, 2022