Stephen Curry explains why it’s ‘special’ playing NBA Finals in Boston vs. Celtics

There’s just something a little different about the NBA Finals being played in Boston.

The city has played host to pro basketball’s grandest stage 21 times since the Celtics’ first championship appearance in the 1956-57 season. The Celtics have won 17 titles, and many of the iconic moments from those playoff runs happened during games played in Boston.

The city will host the NBA Finals again beginning Wednesday night with TD Garden as the site of Game 3 between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

Even for opposing players, such as Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, there’s a special atmosphere surrounding the NBA Finals when it’s played in Boston compared to other places.

“This is special. It’s a historic team,” Curry said Tuesday at a press conference. “The dynasty from 1980s and how many championships they’ve won over the course of the years. All the highlights you watch that have a different iconic look when you see it on TV. Just watching Larry Bird do what he did his entire career, even looking at the Boston-L.A. series with Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce and Rajon Rondo and the championship here (in 2008). KG’s hilarious postgame, ‘Anything is possible!’

“There’s a lot of history in this city and this building. It should be an amazing atmosphere out there on the court tomorrow and on Friday.”

The Celtics are a mediocre 5-4 at home during the 2022 NBA playoffs. They lost twice at the Garden in both the second round against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Miami Heat.

However, they are 10-2 in their last 12 home games in the NBA Finals dating back to the start of the 1986 series against the Houston Rockets.

Tipoff for Game 3 is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.