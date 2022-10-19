Stephen Curry Documentary ‘Underrated’ In Works From Apple, A24 & Unanimous Media – The Hamden Journal

News & Documentary Emmy winner Peter Nicks (Homeroom) has been tapped to direct Underrated, a new feature doc on NBA superstar Stephen Curry from Apple Original Films, A24 and Curry’s Unanimous Media.

Curry is a point guard regarded as one of the best players in the league who has been with the Golden State Warriors since 2009. Underrated will look at his historic success during the 2008 March Madness NCAA Tournament, as well as his record-shattering and game-changing playing style that turned him from an overlooked prospect to an NBA legend. The film will then culminate in his 2022 run to a fourth NBA title and his first NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy.

Underrated stems from A24’s first-look deal with Unanimous. Nicks and Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Ryan Coogler (Creed, Black Panther) will produce for Proximity Media, alongside A24 and Unanimous’ Erick Peyton (The Queen of Basketball). Proximity Media’s Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler (Judas and the Black Messiah, Space Jam: A New Legacy) will exec produce, with Jenelle Lindsay co-exec producing on behalf of Unanimous Media.

Nicks is repped by CAA, Cinetic Media and Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo.