Stephen Curry coming off the bench in Game 2?

Anthony Slater: Steph Curry explains the decision to come off the bench. Still undecided whether that will continue in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/I02ni0rRE7

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

He’s still Stephen Curry, but the Warriors’ leader needs time to regain his form.

My story for the @sfchronicle from Game 1 Saturday night at Chase Center: https://t.co/KApBffCwPM pic.twitter.com/3JepPZbX3z – 3:26 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr gush about the impressive playoff debut of Jordan Poole following Warriors’ Game 1 victory over Denver.

Full videos:

Kerr: https://t.co/CzFcBMXwgi

Thompson: https://t.co/yOAcNygyWM

Curry: https://t.co/ywItBhKn6s pic.twitter.com/doXcSaxiUA – 1:50 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry on the Curry 6’s: “Knowing we hadn’t been in a playoff series since Oracle. Passing the torch off. But also some tech shoes in the foot to make sure I was in good shape.” – 12:42 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry on if ever feels concerned if Draymond Green can handle a defensive matchup. Steph: “Never.” – 12:38 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry conceded that Jordan Poole’s play was a significant factor with his willingness with coming off the bench and easing his way back in after his injury – 12:32 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Stephen Curry on Jordan Poole: “He’s demonstrated that he’s ready for pretty much any moment.” – 12:31 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry explains the decision to come off the bench. Still undecided whether that will continue in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/I02ni0rRE7 – 12:29 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry describing what it felt like to be back on the court tonight: pic.twitter.com/2idyw7P7V9 – 12:28 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry on coming off the bench: “I have no expectations on what’s next. We’re always trying to figure things out.” – 12:27 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry on his return: “Everything was smooth.” – 12:26 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Jordan Poole on keeping his starting spot or coming off the bench whenever Steph Curry is back up to speed off his injury: “I just try to make the most of my opportunity when I’m out there.” – 11:48 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry’s workload: “Whatever the training staff says, we’ll adapt accordingly.” Kerr added, “I don’t talk to him. He’s Steph Curry. He’s going to do his thing.” – 11:42 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr when asked how he can keep Jordan Poole out of the starting lineup when Stephen Curry can play without any restrictions: “We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.” – 11:35 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Game 1 Final: Warriors 123, Nuggets 107.

Poole 30, Thompson 19, Curry/Wiggins 16 each. Warriors shoot 52.4 pct on 33 assists. Three-guard lineup terrorized Denver. – 11:14 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

FINAL: Warriors rout the Nuggets, 123-107, to take 1-0 series lead. So many things to like about tonight from Golden State: Poole’s star-like performance, Thompson’s efficiency, Draymond’s defense on Jokic, Curry’s apparent health. – 11:12 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors beat Denver 123-107 and take a 1-0 series lead. Golden State never looked back after an offensive explosion late in the second quarter. Poole finishes with a game-high 30 points (9-13). Stephen Curry wound up playing 21 minutes in his return and scored 16 points (5-13). – 11:11 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors crisp in Game 1 rout of the Nuggets. Jordan Poole scores 30 on 13 shots. Draymond Green everywhere as screener/defender/passer plus 12 points. Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins did their job. Steph Curry scores 16 in 22 bench minutes as he eases back. Game 2 on Monday. – 11:10 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry definitely needs the game action. But better believe Curry is in because the Warriors have blown big leads all season. Wouldn’t be surprised to see the closing lineup – 10:55 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Curry’s back on the court with 7:10 left. Warriors are up 102-83. – 10:51 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry to the scorer’s table with 8 minutes left. Next dead ball he’s in. – 10:50 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Warriors’ #NBAPlayoffs kicks for Game 1:

• GP2 in the “Cheetah” Kobe 7

• Jordan Poole in the Kobe 11

• Draymond in the Converse BB Jet

• @Andre Iguodala in the Curry 9 Flow pic.twitter.com/36TjfhWvtP – 10:50 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Iguodala, Curry, Looney, Thompson and Green have played a combined 570 playoff games.

Jordan Poole hadn’t played in any before tonight but would often pick the Warriors vets’ brains about what the experience was like. Clearly, it’s all paid off. – 10:39 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors enter the fourth quarter leading Denver 90-70. Curry has played 18 minutes, probably getting close to his limit. – 10:36 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

END OF Q3: Warriors up 90-70 on the Nuggets. It’s one game, but Golden State has been very, very impressive. And Steph Curry is clearly not close to 100%. – 10:35 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

jordan poole/curry feels like an acie law/curry situation – 10:29 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Jordan Poole having this kind of game as a starter means that the GSW 2nd unit is led by Steph Curry.

As soon as you feel you’re getting an edge; Steph Curry enters the lineup. – 10:24 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Curry’s back in with 5:45 left in the third quarter. – 10:22 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Including halftime, Curry has been sitting a while. And he’s not at the scorer’s table as the clock crosses 6 minutes. Wonder when he’s going in – 10:21 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Jordan Poole up to 20 points on 7/10 FG in 22 minutes. This is his playoff debut, but he’s been ready in just about every high stakes game — play-ins, vs Suns multiple times, the last month without Curry, etc. — so this felt predictable. – 10:20 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Look at that swivel by Steph Curry to get open for the 3 to end the 1st half. Shook Will Barton like he’s Davante Adams dusting a corner in the end zone. pic.twitter.com/OC8KJClMhy – 9:58 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors were down 1 (41-40, 4:23 Q2) when Kerr went to Poole/Curry/Klay. Go into half up 58-47.

This lineup excites everybody in the locker room – 9:52 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors finally go to Curry-Klay-Poole the final 4:23 of half and they finish on 18-6 run. From down one to up 11. Simple formula. It forces Jokic on Draymond. Draymond drags Jokic into a bunch of high screens. Poole, Curry, Klay get open 3s like these. pic.twitter.com/xtlWMFInd2 – 9:51 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, -9 in 17 minutes

Steph Curry: 5 points on 2-8 shooting, +11 in 12 minutes – 9:50 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Warriors guard Stephen Curry had five points on 2 of 8 shooting from the field and 1 of 4 shooting from 3-point range with 5 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds in 12 minutes off the bench. – 9:47 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors head into the locker room with a 58-47 lead over Denver after Stephen Curry drills his first 3-pointer of the night with 3.5 second left.

What we learned: That 3-guard lineup is pretty nasty.

Poole: 17 points (6-6)

Thompson: 14 points (5-9)

Curry: 5 points, 3 assists – 9:47 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Curry knocked down his first three right before the half ended. The Warriors lead the Nuggets 58-47. – 9:46 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Surreal to re-read this piece three years later: How Warriors’ Jordan Poole’s ‘under-dog situation’ could help Steph Curry bayareane.ws/2XHPAM0 – 9:44 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Curry get’s his first bucket on a cut to the rim, layup results in a goal tend.

Golden State was down 41-40 when Jordan Poole checked in for Kevon Looney at the 4:23 mark of the second quarter. With Poole, Curry and Thompson on the floor, they now lead 53-45. – 9:43 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Don’t mind the misses. Curry has to take the shots to find the range. Thing is, they don’t absolutely need his scoring. Yet. – 9:42 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry gets his first points of the night with 1:14 left in the second quarter. – 9:42 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

With 1:14 left in Q2, Curry gets his first points of the night on a goal-tending call. The fact that Golden State is up 53-45 with Curry limited to 2 points on 1-for-6 shooting bodes very well for the Warriors. – 9:42 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets cannot keep up with Curry, Poole and Thompson on the floor. It’s too many threats. Denver doesn’t have the defenders. – 9:41 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Starting to remind me of that Portland game in 2016. Curry couldn’t make anything until catching fire in the fourth quarter and overtime – 9:41 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Curry, Thompson Poole on the court together and all of the sudden the Warriors can get into the paint whenever they want. – 9:39 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

So much for Jordan Poole being overwhelmed by the playoff stage. With Curry scoreless, Poole has taken the lead. 16 points in 13 minutes on 6-for-6 shooting. Just hit an impressive shot in the key while drawing contact. – 9:36 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Warriors immediately put the ball in Poole’s hands. With Klay and Curry on either side, the Nuggets defense is super spread pout – 9:35 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Jordan Poole pulling some Steph Curry moves and reacting with Steph Curry joy – 9:35 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

All these Curry shots are short. – 9:34 PM

Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma

Denver got a chance if they don’t let curry get hot in the third – 9:33 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry 0-for-4. All of his threes have been short – 9:33 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Curry, Thompson and Poole are on the court together. – 9:33 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

The lineup is in: Curry, Poole, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond – 9:33 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Poole enters for final 4:23 of first half, joining Curry, Thompson, Wiggins and Green – 9:33 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Curry’s back in. Misses back-to-back shots, but he’s starting to hunt for looks. – 9:31 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Under six minutes in the first half, still zero Klay-Curry-Poole minutes together. – 9:31 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Rivers played strong when on Curry, but as soon as Curry was off the floor, Rivers let off the gas and started getting cooked. – 9:26 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Klay Thompson about to check in with Wiggins. Curry should be back in two minutes. Wonder if he leaves Poole in – 9:26 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Curry is on the bench to start the second quarter. Jordan Poole back in with GP2, Iggy, Belli and Otto. – 9:16 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry with 2 assists and zero shots in 6 minutes. Feel out quarter for him. Content with moving the ball against the Nuggets’ trap – 9:14 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

I think Malone should be extremely aggressive with his starters’ minutes tonight Warriors trying to ease into the postseason, Curry on a mins limit, and Kerr playing a ton of guys unsure of his rotations. This is the game to get. – 9:13 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Steph Curry’s first six minutes: 0 points, 0 field goal attempts. Austin Rivers is defending Curry, as expected. – 9:13 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steph Curry played 6 minutes in the first quarter with no shot attempts. The Warriors trail the Nuggets 27-26 going into the second quarter. – 9:13 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Nuggets, 27-26. In six minutes of play, Steph Curry has yet to attempt a shot. – 9:13 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Nuggets lead the Warriors 27-26 after one. Curry played the final 5:58 of the first quarter, didn’t attempt a shot but has one rebound and a pair of assists. – 9:12 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Curry not looking dynamic at all in the early going. Hasn’t looked to attack off the dribble. – 9:08 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

The timing on some of Curry’s passes are off to start, but he’s had a few nice dimes. Will probably take him a few quarters to get his rhythm back. He still hasn’t attempted a shot in three minutes. – 9:04 PM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

Curry off the bench. Nine guys (and counting) in the first quarter. This is peak Kerr. – 9:04 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

With Jokic now guarding Porter, rather than put 2 on the ball initially they switch Jokic onto Curry, then double. GSW moves the ball into a Bjelica drive for a foul. – 9:02 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Steph Curry is in and Kevon Looney goes to the bench. Draymond Green is now on Jokic, which is another big change out of that break. – 8:58 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Steph Curry came in off the bench for Golden State. As reported on ABC: Curry made the decision to come off the bench. More on the plan for Steph in Game 1 vs. Denver: pic.twitter.com/x9ClRPgXUM – 8:58 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

MASSIVE applause and standing ovation for Steph Curry as he checks in for the first time for the Warriors. – 8:57 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Porter Jr. and Green on the court right now for Golden State. Nuggets lead 20-15 with 5:20 left in the first quarter. – 8:57 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets are starting with Morris on Curry. – 8:57 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Stephen Curry checking in at the 5:58 mark. Unsurprisingly, Chase Center had a louder reception for the Warriors’ 6th man than starting lineup intros – 8:57 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Curry off the bench wrinkle is fascinating. Advantage Nuggets IMO – 8:56 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Stephen Curry is checking in for the first time since March 16th.

5:58 left in the first quarter. Expect this to be his rotation pattern tonight as he comes off the bench and is under a minute restriction. – 8:55 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steph Curry about to check into the game. – 8:55 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry doing sprints to warm up the foot during the timeout. He’s entering for the first time. Crowd rises in acknowledgment. – 8:55 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steph Curry has only come off the bench eight other times in his career. The last time was March 2018 in Round 2 against the Pelicans when he came back from a sprained MCL. – 8:46 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Warriors playoff hype video and then starting lineup introduction without Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/vZEZqJye5I – 8:45 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

If I’m Michael Malone, I’m matching Austin Rivers’ minutes with Steph Curry, who’s coming off the bench tonight. Rivers is the Nuggets’ best perimeter defender, and you get the feeling Denver knows he’s its best option to guard Curry. – 8:43 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

With Steph coming off the bench, I would imagine Malone does a bit of mirroring of minutes with Austin Rivers to keep a capable perimeter defender on the floor with Curry. – 8:41 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

This will be the 9th time Stephen Curry comes off the bench in his career (6 reg season, 3 in playoffs).

Last time he came off the bench was May 1, 2018 (Game 2 of the 2nd round vs the Pelicans), which was his first game back from a sprained MCL. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/SOggCqtffj – 8:27 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Steph Curry won’t start for the Warriors tonight.

Green

Looney

Poole

Thompson

Wiggins – 8:20 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Steph Curry will officially make his return to the court for the playoff opener against the Nuggets on Saturday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/16/war… – 8:15 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

My guess is Curry plays the final six minutes or each quarter. They probably learned from Klay the long break between stints is counterproductive – 8:14 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Interesting to see Jordan Poole is starting while Steph Curry comes off the bench. Curry had said the other day he expected to start Game 1. – 8:12 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Stephen Curry is back for the Warriors … but as a sixth man in Game 1 against Denver.

Jordan Poole gets the start for Golden State.

More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/NmXC3Z49Pj – 8:12 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Starting Jordan Poole with Klay Thompson in the Warriors backcourt, bringing Curry off the bench, makes sense. It’s that much easier to regulate Steph’s minutes, which will be restricted. – 8:11 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Steph Curry will come off the bench tonight. It’ll be Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond and Looney in the starting lineup. – 8:09 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors bringing Steph Curry off the bench, while Jordan Poole starts. Steph came off the bench after injuries in 2016 vs Portland and 2018 vs New Orleans, and was still Steph as always – 8:09 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Stephen Curry is not starting tonight in Game 1.

It’ll be Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. – 8:08 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Jordan Poole will start Game 1 against the Nuggets. Stephen Curry will come off the bench. pic.twitter.com/XpawnjNyab – 8:07 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

No Stephen Curry in the starting five for Golden State tonight. pic.twitter.com/GctwpMupVR – 8:06 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

For the Golden State Warriors’ playoff opener on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets, Steph Curry (foot) is listed as probable. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/15/war… – 8:00 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Stephen Curry shouts out Oakland and takes it back to the Curry 6.

The 6s were worn during the Warriors’ final season at Oracle Arena and featured a “10 in the Town” pack of colorways honoring Curry’s decade in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/WGiy9rR8GZ – 7:54 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry wearing the OAKLAND edition of his Curry 6s pic.twitter.com/QvK3d1bcfq – 7:34 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry hops on his left foot a few times before making sharp cuts with each foot while driving to the basket pic.twitter.com/okiYrzmUFH – 7:29 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry working on one-legged shots, first off his left foot and then off his right foot pic.twitter.com/Jkjcu7qwR3 – 7:25 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry starts with some ball handling drills pic.twitter.com/fslpkiyqSp – 7:19 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry ready to lace ‘em up pic.twitter.com/FexaJL68G7 – 7:17 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Coach Malone details the Denver Nuggets scout team this week:

Markus Howard – Steph Curry

(Headband) Jamal Murray – Klay Thompson

Davon Reed – Andrew Wiggins

Vlatko Cancar – Kevon Looney

Stephen Graham (PD coach) – Draymond Green

Heck of a scout team to get Denver ready – 7:13 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Michael Malone says Nuggets have to find a way to make Steph Curry play defense and test him, make him work on that end. – 7:01 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Stephen Curry returning: “We have to find a way to make Steph work on both ends of the floor.” – 7:01 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr wouldn’t reveal if Stephen Curry is starting or how many minutes he will play. – 6:52 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr makes it official: Stephen Curry will play tonight. Declined to say whether Curry will start or how many minutes he’s expected to play. – 6:47 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that Stephen Curry will play, but he will not divulge how many minutes he’ll have. – 6:46 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry will play tonight, but Steve Kerr won’t disclose whether he’s starting or how many minutes he’ll get. – 6:46 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Stephen Curry will play, Steve Kerr says. Kerr declines to name his starting five or how many minutes Curry might play. – 6:46 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steph Curry will play tonight, Kerr says. Wouldn’t specify if he will be starting or how many minutes he will play. – 6:46 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

It’s official Stephen Curry will play today, per Steve Kerr. – 6:46 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Steph Curry will play Game 1 for the Warriors, Steve Kerr says. – 6:45 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#DidYouKnowFlow: Tobias Harris has tied Seth Curry for fourth on the Sixers all-time playoff three-pointer list with 41 – 6:28 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2016, the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry made five 3P in a win over the Rockets, his last of 27 straight playoff games with multiple 3PM.

It’s the longest such streak in NBA postseason history, six games longer than any other player (Ray Allen, 21). pic.twitter.com/cFOdQPNKdl – 4:01 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Ahead of @Stephen Curry’s return for Game 1 of the Playoffs, we explore the design process behind his Curry Brand logo in the latest edition of “Behind the Logo” on @Boardroom:

boardroom.tv/curry-behind-t… – 2:03 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

For the Golden State Warriors’ playoff opener on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets, Steph Curry (foot) is listed as probable. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/15/war… – 10:00 AM

