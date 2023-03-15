Stephen Colbert’s Withering Impression Of Eric Trump Takes A Very Dark Turn

Stephen Colbert jumped into character as Eric Trump to poke fun at his father, former President Donald Trump, for asking the crowd during a recent campaign rally if they didn’t like their children.

“If you don’t like your kids that much or if you don’t like them at all, which happens on occasion, don’t leave them a thing,” the former president told the audience in Davenport, Iowa, on Sunday, during a ramble about eliminating estate taxes. “Does anybody in here not like their children?” he added.

Colbert as Eric Trump responded: “Hey, dad’s talking about me.”

“Dad, it’s me, thanks for the shout-out dad, the only thing I want you to leave me is a hug,” he continued. “Or just slip me in the casket with you.”

“Kind of dark, huh? Kind of sad,” Colbert acknowledged later.

The late-night host had earlier in his monologue sort-of broken a vow to never impersonate Trump again.

Watch the video here:

