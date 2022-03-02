Stephen Colbert handles hilarious gaffe on live ‘Late Show’ following State of the Union

aired live following ’s State of the Union address Tuesday, and as can happen with live television, things didn’t go exactly as planned.

“Biden touted his response,” Colbert said, before a clip played in which Biden announced that the Department of Justice would soon for pandemic fraud.

“Wow,” Colbert said, “I didn’t know Joe was in the cast…”

That’s as far as Colbert got before he doubled over laughing. Turns out someone had played the wrong clip.

“We’ve skipped ahead in our video a little bit. We’ve never made a live mistake before, so…you’re all…” Colbert said, laughing. He added, “This is how the sausage is being made, ladies and gentlemen. But rarely do we let live cameras in.”

Colbert asked a producer if they had the right clip, to which the producer replied, “Hope so.” Colbert told them to roll it, and this time it was clearly the right clip. In it, Biden was talking about antiviral pills he’d ordered for fighting COVID infections going forward, and it fit perfectly with a popular show on about drug-addicted teens.

“I’ve ordered more pills than anyone in the world has,” Biden says in the clip. “Wow, I didn’t know Joe was cast in the next season of ,” Colbert said, straight-faced before celebrating getting it right. “There you go! Boom! Oh! Oh! Nothing like a live show, ladies and gentlemen.”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

