Stephen A. Smith says Grizzlies-Lakers ‘series is over’ as Ja Morant’s status remains in question

The Memphis Grizzlies have been plagued by the injury bug this NBA playoffs and Sunday was the penultimate wound that might have sealed Memphis’ fate in a postseason that had so much promise.

Ja Morant re-injured his hand in Sunday’s, Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He was in so much pain, he didn’t use it at all postgame in the locker room and spoke in a pessimistic way about his availability for Wednesday’s, Game 2 at FedExForum (6:30 p.m., TNT).

Stephen A. Smith lost all hope for the Grizzlies after the injury blow, even if Morant miraculously takes the court just three days after his injury.

“I’m not gonna say regardless of Ja’s status, I’m going to say because of Ja’s status, this series is over,” Smith said Monday during a segment on his show, ‘First Take’. “As far as I’m concerned, the Lakers are winning this series. I think it’s done.”

If Morant doesn’t play, he joins Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke as important pieces for the Grizzlies on the injury list this postseason. That adds even more pressure on Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane to spark the offense for the Grizzlies in Game 2. Jackson Jr. led all scorers with 31 points and Bane added 22 on Sunday.

“Without him, I’m giving the Memphis Grizzlies zero chance of winning this series,” Smith said. “And to me, the reason why I say it’s over is because there’s no way in hell that you’re coming back from an 0-2 deficit against these Lakers. And I don’t see them winning Game 2 if Ja Morant can’t play.”

Shannon Sharpe took to his show, ‘Undisputed’ on Monday morning to echo his belief that it’s more challenging for the No. 2 seeded Grizzlies to avoid an upset in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

“I think the Lakers in seven,” Sharpe said. “And if you tell me that Ja is not gonna play or he’s not gonna be himself for a substantial period of time, obviously I’d be willing to change that and say maybe five games.”

The Grizzlies have shown the depth they have and while missing Morant is a significant blow, they can hold their own when he’s not on the court. In the 21 games Morant missed this season, the Grizzlies were 11-10 and averaged 115 points per game, 2.5 less than when he plays.

All eyes will be on whether Morant suits up in Game 2 and if he does, how much he’ll impact the game. He finished with 18 points, two assists and six rebounds before he left Game 1.

“They have no chance as far as I’m concerned now,” Smith said. “With Steven Adams out, with Brandon Clarke out and then to lose Ja Morant too. That is just entirely too much to overcome.”

