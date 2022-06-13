Stephen A. Smith dropped his classic line to Tyreek Hill

On Friday, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill debuted his podcast, “It Needed to be Said,” on YouTube and a number of podcast streaming services.

During the conversation with his co-host, Julius Collins, and his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Hill discussed a variety of topics that ranged from his upbringing to the end of his tenure in Kansas City.

One moment that caught media attention through the weekend was Hill saying that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes.

Monday was the first time many talking heads were able to discuss the comments, and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith took exception with Hill’s take. On “First Take,” Smith used his famous line to voice his displeasure.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

While we probably won’t know Hill’s true feelings on his quarterback’s ability until either he or Tagovailoa are no longer on the team, it’s evident that the wide receiver is going to have his guy’s back.

