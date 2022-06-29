Stephanie Moy Joins M88 As Manager – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Stephanie Moy has joined M88 as manager, bringing with her clients including Damson Idris (Snowfall, Outside the Wire), Simone Missick (All Rise, Luke Cage), Karena Evans (P-Valley, Gossip Girl, Firecrackers), DeVaughn Nixon (Winning Time), Necar Zadegan (Mayor Of Kingstown, Girlfriends Guide to Divorce), Jes Macallan (Legends of Tomorrow), Cameron Gellman (Stargirl) and Zoe Renee (Master).

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the M88/Macro family. What Phil [Sun] and Charles [King] have built is a testament to their veteran experience, impeccable taste, and forward-thinking philosophy,” said Moy in an exclusive statement to The Hamden Journal.

“I’ve known Stephanie since her Luber Roklin days and have always admired her fierce advocacy on behalf of her clients and underrepresented communities,” said Sun, President/Co-Founder, M88. “We are excited to join forces and support her skillset and clients within our ecosystem, continuing our broader mission of uniting and empowering talented executives and artists of color.”

Moy was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, and a graduate of Penn State.