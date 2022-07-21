Stephan Cannon convicted of murdering retired police captain David Dorn during St. Louis riots in 2020

A Missouri looter was convicted of murder Wednesday for killing a former St. Louis police captain during a 2020 night of violence in the aftermath of the George Floyd police murder.

A jury found Stephan Cannon guilty of killing David Dorn while the retired captain investigated a break-in at his friend’s pawn shop on June 2, 2020.

Cannon, 26, fired 10 shots at Dorn, 77, after the ex-cop approached the pawn shop and shot his gun in the air to deter looters, prosecutors said.

Cannon was convicted of first-degree murder, meaning the jury concluded he had premeditated the killing. He was also found guilty of robbery, burglary and armed criminal action.

He faced a mandatory term of life in prison without parole at his September sentencing.

The convicted killer shot “a good man who dedicated his entire life to doing nothing but helping others,” prosecutor Marvin Teer said in his closing statements Wednesday.

Capt. David Dorn, 77, was killed after he fired a shot up in the air to deter looters in front of a break-in at his friend’s pawn shop. AP Stephan Cannon, 26 shot Dorn 10 times. He was convicted of first-degree murder in a trial that lasted three days. AP

Defense lawyers argued that police lacked physical evidence and said the prosecution’s main witness was not credible.

Cannon did not take the stand in his own defense. The trial lasted three days.

Four officers were shot in St. Louis the night Dorn was murdered, and other cops were attacked with rocks and fireworks as rioters ransacked dozens of businesses.

The violence came during sweeping nationwide racial injustice protests a week after Floyd was slowly suffocated by former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin over a suspected fake $20 bill.

With AP wires