This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Steph’s priceless reaction to Iguodala’s clutch 3-pointer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With less than 45 seconds left in a close matchup between the Warriors and Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on Saturday, Andre Iguodala hit a clutch 3-pointer that extended the Dubs’ lead and seemingly secured the 123-116 win.

And Steph Curry’s reaction was absolutely priceless.

Utah called a timeout after Iguodala’s huge three, and Steph used the opportunity to hype his teammate up.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Iguodala finished with 12 points, shooting 71.4 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from the 3-point line. He also dished out eight assists and racked up seven rebounds.

Damion Lee, who has missed the last four games after entering the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol, also had a hilarious reaction to Iguodala’s three.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

RELATED: Steph breaks own record, hits 3-pointer in 158th straight game

Iguodala’s triple and a couple free throws from Steph helped the Warriors improve to an NBA-best 28-7 and ended Utah’s six-game winning streak.