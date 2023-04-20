Steph Curry’s mind blown by Donte DiVincenzo’s buzzer-beating floater

DiVincenzo’s buzzer-beating floater blows Steph’s mind originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Programming note: Warriors fans can watch complete Game 3 coverage Thursday on NBC Sports Bay Area, NBCSportsBayArea.com and the NBC Sports app. “Warriors Pregame Live” starts at 6 p.m., followed by Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike on the game broadcast at 7, with “Warriors Postgame Live” and then “Dubs Talk Live” immediately after the game.

Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo pulled a trick out of Steph Curry’s bag at the end of the first quarter of Game 3 against the Kings on Thursday night at Chase Center, and the reigning NBA Finals MVP couldn’t believe what he saw.

After a Warriors offensive rebound in the final seconds of the opening period, DiVincenzo caught a cross-court pass and found himself isolated on Kings forward Trey Lyles.

DiVincenzo blew by Lyles and help defender De’Aaron Fox and dropped in the perfect floater over Alex Len as the buzzer sounded.

While the Chase Center crowd erupted, Curry had a shocked look on his face as he greeted DiVincenzo.

The bucket gave the Warriors a 29-20 lead after the first 12 minutes of action. DiVincenzo finished the quarter with three points, four rebounds and one assist in six minutes of action.

RELATED: Warriors need home crowd to generate energy in Game 3

DiVincenzo, Curry and the Warriors are looking to win their first game of the best-of-seven series, and they are having to do it with Draymond Green (suspension) and Gary Payton II (illness).

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast