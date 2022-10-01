Steph Curry’s incredible clap-back at ESPN projecting Warriors eighth in West

Steph has incredible response to ESPN’s Warriors projection originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Even after the Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons, the naysayers still exist, and they are adding more fuel to Golden State’s fire.

Steph Curry saw the latest slight on Friday night (Saturday in Japan, where the Warriors currently are playing preseason games against the Washington Wizards) and he couldn’t resist clapping back.

Curry commented on a post by ESPN’s NBA account, which was promoting a stats-based model that projects the Warriors to finish eighth in the Western Conference this season with 41.9 wins.

The four-time NBA champion responded by using the odds ESPN’s Basketball Power Index that gave the Warriors to beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Before the series started, ESPN’s BPI believed Golden State had just a 14 percent chance of raising the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Of course, Curry led the way as the Warriors beat the Celtics in six games to reclaim their throne as champs.

Curry has been open about the fact that he sees everything, so it was only a matter of time before he had something to say about ESPN’s latest projection.

The Warriors, who won 53 games last season, don’t mind the doubters. They’ve dealt with critics for the better part of a decade. It drives them.

RELATED: Steph proved Bomani wrong with fourth NBA title

If the Warriors surpass the projected 42-win mark and go on to win another NBA championship next June, Curry and Co. likely will look back at ESPN’s preseason model as the spark that ignited their title defense.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast