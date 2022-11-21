Steph Curry’s dagger sparks fantastic reaction from Rockets’ John Lucas

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Steph’s dagger sparks great sideline reaction from Rockets coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When playing against Steph Curry and the Warriors, it’s best to expect the unexpected.

Houston Rockets assistant coach John Lucas didn’t get the memo Sunday as his squad fell to Golden State 127-120 at Toyota Center, and that was made evident by his shell-shocked reaction to Curry’s dagger three in the game’s fourth quarter.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Lucas, seen in the second seat from the right on the Rockets’ bench, throws his head back and kicks his leg up in … disgust? Amazement? Downright shock?

The 69-year-old coach has seen plenty since he was taken No. 1 overall in the 1976 NBA Draft and across his coaching career.

But even the most seasoned NBA coaches still can be blown away, and the Warriors star proved as much on Sunday.

RELATED: Steph, Klay, Wiggs combine to set NBA 3-point mark for trio

We might never know exactly what flashed through Lucas’ head as Curry hit the game-sealing fadeaway trey.

But it’s pretty easy to guess.