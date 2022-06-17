Steph Curry will do ‘absolutely nothing’ in Game 6

Perk believes Steph will do ‘absolutely nothing’ in Game 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The last time Steph Curry stepped into TD Garden, he had a historically brilliant performance behind a 43-point double-double that led the Warriors to a much-needed Game 4 win over the Boston Celtics.

This time around, former player and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins doesn’t think that’s going to happen again. Matter of fact, Perkins believes Curry will have no effect in Game 6.

When NBA Today host Malika Andrews asked Perkins what he expects from Curry in the closeout game, Perkins was awfully confident with his bold prediction.

“Absolutely nothing,” Perkins said. “And let me explain to you why. He’s coming into the Garden, he’s coming into a hostile environment. I know he dropped 43 in Game 4, but it’s not happening tonight, OK?

“Listen, the Boston Celtics are going to come out with a lot of pride, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are going to be on fire. I don’t even expect this game to be close. Boston is going to win this game in great fashion. Boston is winning. Steph Curry has no effect, I don’t expect nothing out of Steph.”

Following Curry’s remarkable Game 4 in Boston, his shot went cold back at home as he struggled in Game 5. The Warriors star went 0-for-9 from behind the arc, snapping his streak of 233 games (regular season and postseason) with at least one 3-pointer.

Still, the Warriors came out victorious and now stand just one win from their fourth title in eight years.

And history might put Perkins’ prediction to shame, given that Curry is averaging 4.4 made threes per game on 46 percent shooting in the next game after not making a 3-pointer, including a then-NBA record 13 triples in November 2016 vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.

RELATED: JP celebrates Game 6 Klay with epic 2011 NBA Draft shirt

Even more impressive, Curry’s shooting 52.5 percent on 3-pointers in the game after not making a three over the course of his career.

Of course, anything can happen in Game 6. But if Curry does have another big night in the Garden, it won’t be the first time he has proven someone wrong.