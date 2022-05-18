Steph Curry, Warriors blow out Mavericks in Game 1

SAN FRANCISCO — The 2022 vintage of the Golden State Warriors is ready at just the right time.

Despite a cold start from long distance, the Warriors pulled away from the Dallas Mavericks in the second half to take a 112-87 win in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals at Chase Center on Wednesday.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined to go 1-for-9 from 3-point range in the first half. Thompson didn’t score until 10:22 to go in the third quarter.

But from there, they turned back the clock to the Warriors’ dynasty of old, just with a few new pieces.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry shoots a 3-pointer against Dallas’ Dwight Powell in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals at Chase Center in San Francisco on May 18, 2022. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Andrew Wiggins showed why he was voted as an All-Star this season, scoring 15 of his 19 points in the first half. All five of the Warriors’ starters scored in double figures. Jordan Poole and Otto Porter Jr. also added double-digit scoring off the bench.

Curry led all scorers with 21 points, then sat the entire fourth quarter. He also had 12 rebounds.

Thompson finished with 15 points, all in the second half, Kevon Looney had 10 and Draymond Green had 10 points and nine boards.

Golden State dominated on the boards, 52-34.

The Mavericks may have been fined $50,000 earlier in the day for their second “bench decorum” offense of the postseason, but it was the Warriors who were dancing in Game 1.

Luka Doncic, nursing an apparent nagging shoulder injury, led the Mavericks with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Spencer Dinwiddie added 17 points off the bench.

Game 2 is 9 p.m. ET Friday (TNT) in San Francisco.