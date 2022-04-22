Steph Curry viciously tells Nuggets ‘goodnight’ after dagger layup

Sweet dreams: Steph tells Nuggets ‘goodnight’ after dagger layup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It was a good night for the Warriors.

Steph Curry made sure the Denver Nuggets and their fans knew it, too, as he gestured “goodnight” to the Ball Arena crowd and his opponent after a nail-in-the-coffin layup in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ opening-round NBA playoff matchup.

The Dubs went up three games to none on Thursday after defeating the Nuggets 118-113 in Game 3.

After statement wins in the series’ first two games, the third wasn’t so easy. Things got tense in the fourth quarter as Denver took a 111-109 lead with 3:20 left in the game.

The Warriors needed to answer, and quickly.

Andrew Wiggins continued Golden State’s 3-point dominance with a corner trey, and then Jordan Poole made an unbelievable layup to give the Warriors a three-point lead.

Then, with only 41 seconds left on the clock, Curry made it a two-possession game after charging past Nikola Jokić for a layup to put the Warriors up 116-111. His night-night gesture was quick, but seemed to reverberate through the arena where Nuggets fans had already begun filing toward the exits.

The Nuggets went on to score one more basket, but it wasn’t enough as Golden State closed it out to come within one win of advancing to the Western Conference semifinals.

Dub Nation is sure to sleep soundly tonight.