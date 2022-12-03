Steph Curry, Steve Kerr react to Warriors’ mind-boggling traveling violations

Kerr, Steph react to Dubs’ mind-boggling traveling violations originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steve Kerr didn’t hold anything back when he was asked about travel calls that went against the Warriors on Friday.

Speaking with reporters following Golden State’s 119-111 win over the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center, Kerr gave a surprisingly honest answer when asked if he was happy that the NBA was cracking down on traveling calls.

“We are traveling, we are really traveling,” Kerr told reporters, smiling. “We’re not just doing the half step, we’re going all in on traveling right now.”

Kerr added that some of the traveling violations called on the Warriors were “mindboggling,” with four or five being “obvious” and “blatant” travels.

“We had some of those last game too — we got to keep working on our fundamentals,” Kerr concluded.

The Warriors’ traveling violations have been a topic of discussion in recent days after Steph Curry was called for traveling in the waning moments of Golden State’s 116-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Although the NBA confirmed that Curry traveled on that crucial play, he and Kerr have pleaded consistency regarding those calls.

As such, when the 34-year-old was asked about the Warriors’ traveling calls postgame, Curry, once again, reiterated the need for consistency.

“I have a bone to pick with them: they missed one carry,” Curry jokingly said. “All the ones they did call were pretty clear travels and not much to argue about.”

Curry adds that the Warriors are “talented” enough to adjust if they consistently get called for those violations. Nevertheless, he wants to see uniformity around the league if the NBA wants to make calling travels the main talking point.

“But again, it’s just making sure it’s consistent on both sides and game after game so that you have a nice rhythm to it and you have an understanding of what’s being focused on on those calls,” Curry concluded.

With the Warriors now 23 games into the 2022-23 NBA season, this is around the time that the team starts to get into a flow and begins to play some of their basketball.

However, Golden State can only do that if it cuts down on its turnovers.

Considering Kerr and Curry understand and recognize that the Warriors are committing unnecessary travels, it’s only a matter of time before those calls will be a thing of the past.

