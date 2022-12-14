Steph Curry, Steve Kerr irate, receive techs after no-call on 3-pointer

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Steph, Kerr receive techs after irate reaction to no-call originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry and Steve Kerr were fuming after a no-call on a 3-pointer in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game between the Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

With 40 seconds remaining in the opening frame, Curry launched a 3-point attempt over Bucks center Brook Lopez with Milwaukee guard Wesley Matthews swiping at Curry from behind. Curry made the 3-pointer, but fell to the ground after Matthews appeared to make contact with him in the act of shooting.

Curry was furious at the no-call and started yelling at referee Ray Acosta, who proceeded to give him a technical foul.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Kerr had a few choice words for the officials from the bench and also received a tech.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

RELATED: Why Kerr says NBA renaming MVP is meaningful to MJ in many ways

Regardless of if, or how hard Curry was fouled, Kerr was not going to miss an opportunity to have his superstar’s back.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, the entire sequence resulted in two costly technical fouls, as Golden State ultimately fell to the Bucks, 128-111.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast