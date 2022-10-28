Steph Curry, Steve Kerr hope Jonathan Kuminga isn’t happy with DNP vs. Heat

Steph, Kerr hope Kuminga isn’t happy with DNP vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The last time the Warriors played the Miami Heat, then-rookie Jonathan Kuminga played 29 minutes and 45 seconds, dropping 22 points on 52.9 percent shooting with five rebounds and one assist.

This time Kuminga, the second-year forward, didn’t leave the bench once in Golden State’s 123-110 win over the Heat on Thursday night.

After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr talked about Kuminga’s DNP.

“Well, it’s hard to play more than 10 guys. It just is,” Kerr said. “But Jonathan’s time will come. He’s a very, very young player. He’s very talented. He’s just got to keep working and things will go well for him as long as he stays on the path.

“This is how it goes for young guys on championship teams. There are just no free minutes. But the development comes every day, that’s the thing. It’s not like it only comes with minutes played. It comes with coming to practice and getting the work in every single day. He’s working hard, he’s staying ready and his time will come.”

Although Kuminga is in his sophomore season now and already an NBA champion, he did just turn 20 years old earlier this month. Sure, he’s proven to be an athletic monster and his potential blows through the roof, but there’s more to the game than ferocious dunks.

With Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the clear starting four and five, next in line are JaMychal Green and James Wiseman.

There’s no doubt Kuminga has the talent — it’s more about finding a way to fit him in Kerr’s system.

And you can bet Kuminga, as a competitor and someone who loves the game, isn’t thrilled with sitting out, especially for an entire game.

“He’s not happy and I don’t want him to be happy,” Kerr added. “I want all of my guys to want to be out there. But it’s a necessary part of the growth to learn how to win, learn how to be part of a combination. We have to put the best combinations on the floor right now that are going to help us win games.

“Moses [Moody] and his spacing makes a little bit more sense, Ty [Jerome]’s playmaking makes a little more sense, so it’s all part of being in the NBA. As long as he fights through it like he’s been doing, he’s going to be fine.”

Luckily for Kuminga, he’s got some great teammates who have — believe it or not — been in the same shoes before.

The Warriors’ Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all went through a rough patch in their respective rookie seasons and even throughout their early years. Jordan Poole is a great example of how patience truly is a virtue.

“I hope he’s pissed off about it, I hope he’s frustrated because that’s what’s going to make it worth it when it comes his way,” Curry said on Kuminga not playing Thursday. “Even what me, Draymond and Klay went through our first couple of years. I got a couple of DNPs my rookie year. There are guys who are who we are now just having been patient and just kept our heads down in the beginning of our careers.

“To see the now-product, it’s hard to tell somebody like 12 years ago, we went through a similar situation. but that’s all you can do. Keep preaching that, that’s how the league works and things change really quickly. He’s put in a lot of great work and he’s playing for a coach who’s really going to maintain that your time is coming. We’ve all gone through it. His time is going to come.”

And Thompson, who knows a thing or two about patience, also had some advice for his young teammate.

“Stay patient young fella … the greatness is ahead of you,” Thompson said.

As previously stated, the 6-foot-7 forward won a championship as a teenager during his rookie season. He’s got a lot to learn and he just needs to trust the process.