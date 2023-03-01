Steph Curry scrimmaged at Warriors facility ahead of impending return

Steph scrimmaged ahead of impending return to Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is nearing a return to the Warriors’ lineup and Tuesday, he cleared a big milestone in his rehab.

The Bay Area News Group’s Shayna Rubin and Madeline Kenney spoke to Curry, who said he scrimmaged at the Warriors’ facility with the team’s two-way and back-up players.

Curry told Kenney and Rubin that the scrimmage “went well.”

The Warriors are expected to provide an update Wednesday on Curry, who has been out since Feb. 4 with partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane, as well as a contusion to his left lower leg.

Knowing that the Warriors are set to re-evaluate Curry this week, coach Steve Kerr wouldn’t divulge much to reporters before Tuesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“You know the update is not coming. You want me to give one anyway, now?” Kerr said with a laugh. “He’s been able to do more but we’ll give you an update in a couple days. I thought that was a fair compromise.”

The last update from the Warriors came on Feb. 22, a day after Curry took part in individual non-contact shooting drills.

Including the Warriors’ game against the Blazers on Tuesday night, Curry has missed the last nine games. Golden State’s next game is against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday at Chase Center. If the reigning NBA Finals MVP isn’t cleared to play against the Pacific Division rival, his next chance to suit up will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

Rubin and Kenney also reported that Andre Iguodala, who only has played three games this season and hasn’t seen any action since Jan. 13, also scrimmaged with Curry. A timetable for Iguodala’s return is unknown at this point.

The Warriors are fighting for a play-in or NBA playoff spot and desperately need Curry back in the mix. They entered Tuesday’s game with a 31-30 record, good for seventh place in the Western Conference.

