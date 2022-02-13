Steph Curry says Seth Curry caught in Nets-76ers trade crossfire

Steph says brother Seth caught in Nets-Sixers trade crossfire originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

While the Warriors stayed quiet at the NBA trade deadline Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers rocked the basketball world with a blockbuster deal centered around embattled stars James Harden and Ben Simmons.

But there were other players involved in the trade, including Seth Curry, the younger brother of Warriors star Steph Curry.

The younger Curry brother, in the middle of his best NBA season, is part of the package headed from the 76ers to the Nets. It was surprising to see Philadelphia give up a player averaging 15.0 points per game, but president of basketball operations Daryl Morey really wanted to Harden, so he paid a steep price.

The trade doesn’t directly impact the Warriors unless they see either the Nets or the 76ers in the NBA Finals, but it forced Steph make an adjustment.

“I had to change my favorite team in my phone to get the alerts from Philly to Brooklyn,” Steph told reporters after the Warriors’ 117-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Just like everyone else, Steph was caught off guard by the 76ers trading Seth because he knew how his brother felt about the city and the team.

“It was obviously a big move, a big splash,” Curry said. “I know he was kind of caught in the crossfire of Philly making a move like that. Because he loved it there, loved playing there and they were playing well. But obviously you’ve got to make that move. Win-win for him. Hopefully he can still be on a contender and be impactful in the playoff chase with Brooklyn. Excited to see him in a new [uniform].”

The Warriors and Nets already have played their two regular-season matchups, so the only way Steph and Seth can face each other again this season would be in the NBA Finals. And considering where Brooklyn is in the standings with Kevin Durant out, that would be one heck of a story if they met Golden State in June.