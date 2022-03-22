Steph Curry or Klay Thompson? Draymond Green reveals who yells at him more

Draymond reveals whether Steph or Klay yells at him more originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s no secret that Draymond Green is one of the more outspoken leaders on the Warriors.

His teammates know it, Dub Nation knows it and pretty much the entire NBA has known it since he landed in the league in 2012.

But what about the other leaders of the team? Do Steph Curry and Klay Thompson yell at Draymond the way he yells at them?

“Nah, Steph don’t yell much,” Green told NBC Sports Bay Area’s color analyst Kelenna Azubuike. “He has yelled at me before, but you have to really upset Steph for him to yell back. He’s very tactical and not very loud about it, and ‘I’m going to do it this way and I’m going to do it that way’, very smooth with everything that he does.”

No surprise there.

But Steph’s lack of yelling at his teammates doesn’t make him any less of a competitor and certainly doesn’t make him less of a leader.

As far as the other Splash Bro, though, that’s a slightly different story.

“Yeah, Klay [Thompson] will get upset,” Green said. “Most of the time it’s probably, ‘Klay stop taking those dumb shots, why would you take that shot?’ ‘Dray, they pay me to shoot the ball, shut up.’ The thing is Klay doesn’t say much, so when he yells back, you probably should shut up because he’s probably upset.

“And in being a leader, you have to know your guys, you have to know who you’re leading. At any point, if Klay starts yelling back at me, the last thing I want to do is get into an argument with Klay. He barely talks. I’m excited that he just yelled back. He’s alright, he’s fine. He don’t need anything else from me at this point. He’s yelling? He don’t need anything else from me. And so I think it’s just very important that you understand who you’re dealing with.”

It doesn’t happen often, but we’ve seen Klay be visibly and verbally frustrated on the court before.

Just last game, an infuriated Klay threw his iconic headband into the crowd at Chase Center in the Warriors’ 110-108 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. It’s just Klay.

And those who have watched the superstar trio over the past decade already know that and know most of the time what to expect from them.

“We’ve had the benefit of being together for 10 years,” Green said. “Coach Kerr, eight of those years, we just understand each other. We understand what makes each other tick, we understand when it’s time to leave that guy alone and let him be. That’s just a part of growing together.”

