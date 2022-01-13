Steph Curry not MVP despite impressive early season

Simmons says Steph is not MVP despite early-season success originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors guard Steph Curry has been an early MVP candidate so far this season, but there’s still a lot of basketball to be played.

With a lot of other big names being thrown into the mix such as Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, reigning 2020-21 MVP Nikola Jokić, Grizzlies’ young star Ja Morant and former Warrior and current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who is currently the league’s leading scorer this season averaging 29.8 points-per-game.

And while The Ringer’s Bill Simmons defended Steph and the impressive season he’s had thus far in his 13th year in the league, Simmons doesn’t believe Steph is the MVP.

“Steph won the first half narrative MVP, but it’s a long season,” Simmons said on “The Bill Simmons Podcast”. “And people get bored with narratives and they make new narratives. We’ve seen it over and over again.”

Simmons continued, adding that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James should also be considered, given his stellar season so far. However, with that said, Simmons’ safe bet so far is KD.

The MVP discussion consists of a lot of back-and-forths, and as mentioned before — there’s still plenty of hoop to watch and many factors to consider.

But as of now, Curry is more focused on his game and leading the Dubs to their sixth championship in eight years.

