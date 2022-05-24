Steph Curry, LeBron James react to Steve Kerr’s elementary school shooting comments

Steph, LeBron react to Kerr’s comments on elementary school shooting originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spent the entirety of his press conference ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals demanding action from politicians in the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“Now we have children murdered at school,” Kerr said. “When are we going to do something?

“I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to devastated families that are out there. I’m tired of excuses. I’m tired of moments of silence. Enough. There’s 50 senators who refuse to vote on HR-8, which is a background check rule that the House passed two years ago.”

After his comments were posted to social media, Steph Curry, LeBron James and other NBA players tweeted in support of Kerr’s message.

The NBA also released a statement that they were “devastated by the horrific shooting.”