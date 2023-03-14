Steph Curry, Klay Thompson throw paper airplanes together after Warriors win

Watch Steph, Klay throw paper airplanes together after Dubs’ win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s almost guaranteed to be a good time when both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson take the podium together, and Monday was no different.

After the Warriors’ 123-112 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night at Chase Center, the Splash Bros surprised the media with a dual appearance. And on the eve of Curry’s 35th birthday, Thompson gifted the reigning NBA Finals MVP with more than just a game-high 38-point performance.

As Curry answered a question in the postgame press conference, Thompson was busy making his teammate one of his highly-popular paper airplanes.

“Here you go, bro,” Thompson said as he laid the masterpiece in front of Curry.

“Oh, respect,” Curry responded with a large grin on his face as the room filled with laughter.

The fun moment between the two definitely was deserved after the Splash Bros lived up to their name, combining for 61 points in the win. Thompson shot an incredible 60.8 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from 3-point range, while Curry shot 53.8 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from deep.

To celebrate the win, the two chucked their paper airplanes across the room, with Thompson providing Curry some guidance on how the pros do it.

Curry flung his first, and Thompson followed.

“I might have won that one,” Curry said as the two stood up and left the room.

It wasn’t the NBA playoffs, but the two in the same press conference room at the same time sure made it feel that way. A couple more performances like Monday and the Splash Bros could be flying paper sensations into the playoffs.

