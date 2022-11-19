Steph Curry, Klay Thompson lead way in win over Knicks

What we learned as Steph, Klay combine for 44 in win over Knicks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO – If only the Warriors could arrange to schedule every game in the comfortable confines of Chase Center.

They posted their second consecutive home runaway Friday night, a 111-101 dissecting of the Knicks, who came into the Bay Area off back-to-back road victories.

The win pushed Golden State’s home record to 7-1, which stands in stark contrast to its 0-8 mark on the road.

Six Warriors scored in double figures, led by 24 points from Stephen Curry and 20 from Klay Thompson.

Here are three takeaways from a game in which the Warriors unveiled their defensive teeth, limiting New York to 34.5 percent shooting from the field:

Exquisite beginnings

All the things the Warriors have been seeking in vain this season suddenly materialized in the first quarter.

Defense: Scrambling with energy, switching with precision and barely letting New York breathe, the Warriors held the Knicks to 19 points on 23.8-percent shooting from the field and forced misses on all 10 of their 3-point attempts.

Ball movement: Each of Golden State’s first 10 baskets were assisted and the total for the quarter was 12 assists on 13 field goals.

Turnovers: The Warriors committed four, none of which ignited the kind of transition that has burned them. New York scored 0 points off turnovers.

It added up to a 35-19 lead after one quarter.

This was proof that the Warriors of this season not only know the recipe for success but are able to follow it. Can they continue down this path? And maybe even carry it on the two-game road trip that begins Sunday in Houston?

The Klay Watch

There were a few flashes of light, suggesting the Warriors might be warm in their search for the Klay with which Dub Nation fell in love.

Thompson started wonderfully, scoring 8 of Golden State’s first 12 points, finishing with 11 first-quarter points on 4-of-6 shooting, including 3-of-5 from deep. His 20 points came on 8-of-16 shooting, 4-of-10 from distance. It’s the first time this season that Klay shot at least 50 percent from the field.

There were other encouraging signs, the most notable being more patience than he has most of the season, moving the ball when appropriate and fitting seamlessly into the team’s selfless offensive vibe.

And two more welcome sights: 1) Thompson drove down the baseline for a roaring dunk in the third quarter – his first throwdown of the season. 2) He splashed clutch a 3-pointer with 4:38 remaining to give the Warriors a 13-point lead and force a New York timeout.

Bench brings it

Golden State’s bench, a source of disappointment and concern throughout the season, put up one of its best performances thus far.

Led by Jordan Poole (13 points) and JaMychal Green (a season-high 12), the Warriors’ reserves thoroughly outplayed their New York counterparts.

Moreover, the bench mob defended with more consistency and alacrity than has been its tendency, holding the Knicks’ bench to 9-of-28 shooting from the field, including 2-of-11 from beyond the arc.