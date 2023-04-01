Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole make NBA 3-pointer history

JP’s 200th 3-pointer puts him, Steph, Klay in exclusive club originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Splash Brothers — Steph Curry and Klay Thompson — arguably are the most prolific shooting duo in NBA history, and for the last few seasons, they’ve had a worthy running mate in Jordan Poole.

The Warriors’ three sharpshooters joined an exclusive club when Poole made his 200th 3-pointer of the season Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center.

Poole, Curry and Thompson now are the second trio of teammates to each make at least 200 3-pointers in a season, joining James Harden, Eric Gordon and Ryan Anderson, who did it on the 2016-17 Houston Rockets.

Thompson entered Friday’s game with an NBA-leading and career-high 278 3-pointers, while Curry began the night with 250 3-pointers.

Poole has a chance to join Thompson by setting his own career high for 3-pointers, which stands at 211 done last season.

Harden, Gordon and Anderson combined to make 712 3-pointers during the 2016-17 season, and the Warriors’ trio already has surpassed that number with 727 and counting entering Friday’s game.

The Warriors have been grooming Poole in the mold of Curry, and the collective achievement shows the work is paying off.

