Steph Curry, Klay Thompson go viral with in-sync Game 4 celebration

Splash Bros go viral with eerily in-sync Game 4 celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After playing together for over a decade, it’s no secret that the Splash Brothers are in sync.

But sometimes, even that beloved synchronicity can be a bit … spooky.

During the Warriors’ 107-97 Game 4 victory over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals on Friday night, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson harmonized on an entirely new level as they celebrated a play on the TD Garden court.

After Celtics star Jaylen Brown mishandles the basketball and loses it out of bounds, Curry and Thompson are on the same wavelength and motion for a Warriors ball at the exact same time.

Odd enough, but then it gets even weirder.

As if they’re controlled by one brain, the Splash Bros let out enthusiastic fist pumps at the same speed, same angle, same, well, everything when Golden State is awarded the possession.

They say great minds think alike.

It turns out great basketball minds might just think exactly alike.

