Steph Curry, Kent Bazemore work out as ex-Warriors wing looks for new team

Curry, Bazemore work out as ex-Dubs wing looks for new team originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Former Warriors wing and current free agent Kent Bazemore appears ready to put the 2021-22 NBA season behind him after only averaging 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 39 games with the Los Angeles Lakers.

After spending the 2020-21 season with Golden State, the veteran guard went to Los Angeles, believing he had a better chance to win a championship there, but that move didn’t pan out as the Lakers missed the playoffs. Furthermore, some regret might have crept in, considering his former team would go on the win their fourth NBA Finals in eight years.

Now looking for a new team for the 2022-23 campaign, Bazemore worked out with one of his closest friends, Warriors star Steph Curry over the weekend, perhaps attempting to convince a team to give him a chance.

The 33-year-old brings plenty of veteran experience to any franchise looking to add that element to their squad. Bazemore’s best seasons came with the Atlanta Hawks, but he can still add some 3-point shooting for any team looking for help from deep.

Bazemore has a career 3-point shooting percentage of 35.6 while averaging 1.1 3-point field goals on 3.3 3-point field goals attempted per contest in 657 games.

