Steph Curry is spelling bee champion after NBA playoff win vs. Nuggets

Watch Steph ace postgame spelling bee after Warriors win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is already a three-time NBA champion, but maybe he can add a spelling bee trophy to his collection one day after his press conference performance on Thursday night.

After Curry dropped 27 points on the Denver Nuggets in the Warriors’ 118-113 victory in Game 3 of the opening NBA playoff round, he spoke to reporters about what makes Golden State so special.

The team set a new NBA playoff record for most consecutive postseason series with a road win after Thursday’s at Ball Arena made it 24 straight. Curry almost couldn’t find words to describe the milestone, leading to yet another hilarious postgame moment with the media.

The two-time MVP said the Dubs don’t want to be too exclamatory in the first round, then wondered if that was even a word. Then, he pondered aloud whether or not demonstrative was a real word.

“Scrabble,” Curry said definitively. “That’d be like 27 points right there.”

A reporter let Curry know that exclamatory was in fact a word, then the star point guard was asked to spell it.

His vocabulary skills aren’t quite on par with his shooting ability, but when it comes to spelling, Curry knows his letters.

“E-X-C-L-A-M,” he started, then paused. “Let me slow down. E-X-C-L-A-M-A-T-O-R-Y.”

With an accomplished look on his face, Curry walked away from the podium.

A true superstar doesn’t just hit no-look 3s, but also knows his ABCs.

