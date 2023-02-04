Steph Curry injures left leg in Warriors-Mavericks, to undergo MRI

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Steph injures left leg in Warriors-Mavericks, to undergo MRI originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry has been ruled out of the Warriors’ game against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at Chase Center with a lower left leg injury.

ESPN’s Jorge Sedano first reported and the Warriors later confirmed that X-rays on Curry’s leg were negative and he will undergo an MRI.

The injury occurred late in the third quarter when Curry appeared to bang knees with Mavericks guard McKinley Wright IV. The Warriors’ star was whistled for a foul and immediately came up limping.

Dallas called a timeout and Curry limped back to the bench. After being evaluated by Warriors trainer Rick Celebrini, Curry went back to the locker room.

When Curry left the game, he had a game-high 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-6 from 3-point range.

Curry began the day as probable for the game against the Mavericks with a left leg contusion after he came down awkwardly on a 3-point attempt in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

Curry missed 11 games earlier this season with a left shoulder subluxation, and the Warriors can’t afford to have him miss any more time as they try to get their season back on track.

