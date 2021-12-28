Steph Curry hits wild Chase Center tunnel shot before Warriors-Nuggets game

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Steph hits wild Chase tunnel shot before Dubs-Nuggets game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry brought back his legendary tunnel shot from Oracle Arena with a new twist at Chase Center this season, and replicated the remarkable pregame routine before Tuesday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Later in his pregame routine, Curry tried kicking the ball into the hoop and nearly knocked that one in as well.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

RELATED: Steph shares classic story about Klay’s pregame routine

The first time Steph broke out the Chase Center tunnel shot was back on Dec. 4 against the San Antonio Spurs, a game the Warriors ended up losing and a night where Curry shot just 7-of-28 from the field and 5-of-17 from the 3-point line.

The Warriors will be hoping Curry puts up a better post-tunnel shot effort on Tuesday night.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast