Steph Curry hits underhanded 3-pointer in front of Warriors legend Rick Barry

Steph honors Rick Barry with awesome underhanded 3-pointer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry always ends his pregame shooting with a trick shot and on Friday night, he tailored his grand finale towards Warriors legend Rick Barry, who happened to be in Chase Center for the game against the Houston Rockets.

Barry was in the building to help the Warriors honor former team president Rick Welts, and after conducting an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, Barry took a seat on Golden State’s bench as Curry prepared for the game.

With Barry just feet away, Curry decided the final shot of his pregame routine was going to be an underhanded 3-pointer, using the technique Barry made famous on his free-throw attempts during his playing career.

Curry needed a few tries to nail the underhanded 3-pointer, but he eventually got it and gave Barry a high-five as he retreated to the Warriors’ locker room.

Curry makes a lot of wild and acrobatic shots, but it’s safe to assume he’ll never attempt an underhanded 3-pointer during a game.

