Steph Curry hilariously trips after excitedly celebrating 3-pointer

Steph hilariously eats it after excitedly celebrating three originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Any time the Warriors and Dub Nation see Steph Curry fall to the court, they hold their collective breaths. But Friday night at Chase Center, they couldn’t help but laugh at the reigning NBA Finals MVP.

Early in the third quarter of the Warriors’ preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets, Curry missed a 3-pointer but was given a second chance after Kevon Looney came down with the offensive rebound.

Curry reloaded and nailed the 3-pointer, much to his enjoyment. He excitedly pumped his arms and as he ran back on defense, he tripped, crashing to the court.

He quickly got up and resumed playing defense on Bruce Brown.

The good news for Curry is that he wasn’t hurt — well, except maybe his ego — and he played another seven minutes in the third quarter.

Curry and the Warriors won’t play again until Tuesday night when they open the 2022-23 NBA regular season against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Golden State will raise another banner to the rafters and receive their championship rings.

