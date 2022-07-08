Steph Curry hilariously makes fan do push-ups for autograph at golf tournament

Steph hilariously makes fan do push-ups for autograph originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When Steph Curry plays at the American Century Championship golf tournament in South Lake Tahoe, the Warriors’ star is a very busy man.

So if you want his autograph, you have to earn it.

That’s exactly what Curry made one fan do Thursday at the Edgewood golf course.

Per The San Francisco Chronicle’s Ron Kroichick, 20-year-old Mason Barber did 30 push-ups in order to get Curry to sign his jersey.

Curry, who is fresh off helping the Warriors win the 2022 NBA title, is the star attraction at the annual golf tournament.

The 2022 NBA Finals MVP has been in Tahoe for several days for a few practice rounds, and he made the day, week, month, year and lifetime of a young fan on Wednesday when he threw a golf ball to him.

The three-day tournament begins Friday morning with the first players teeing off at 8:20 a.m. PT. Curry will tee off at 9:50 a.m. PT.

