This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Steph has great reaction after sweet flip shot vs. T-Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry looked more like himself on Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center.

Draining 3-pointers early on, it became clear that Steph was in-store for a big game, as highlighted by an acrobatic layup in the third quarter.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Almost every big game from Curry consists of at least one play where everyone is left wondering “how did he make that?”

RELATED: Steph joined by Wiggins as NBA All-Star Game starters

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Just Steph Curry doing Steph Curry things.

Curry’s 17 points on 5-of-13 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range through three quarters helped Golden State build a 95-81 lead over Minnesota heading into the fourth.