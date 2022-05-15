Steph Curry graduates from Davidson College during NBA playoff run

Congrats, grad! Steph earns Bachelor’s degree from Davidson originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The accolades go on and on for Warriors superstar Steph Curry. He’s the NBA’s greatest 3-point shooter of all time and is also a three-time champion, two-time league MVP and eight-time All-Star.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old guard added a big life accomplishment to his resume by officially graduating from Davidson College.

Although Curry didn’t attend Davidson’s commencement ceremony, his mother, Sonya, was in attendance and captured the moment his name was called.

Curry played three seasons for Davidson from 2006-09 and put himself and the Wildcats on the map while leading the team to the Elite Eight in the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

As a junior in 2009, Curry halted his college coursework to prepare for the NBA draft and was a semester short of a degree. This spring, Curry reenrolled and completed his final coursework. He’ll receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology.

Davidson insisted it wouldn’t retire Curry’s No. 30 Wildcats jersey until he earned his degree from the school. Now that the final box is checked, Warriors fans can expect No. 30 to be raised in John M. Belk Arena rafters sooner rather than later.

