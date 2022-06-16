Steph Curry epically points to ring finger after huge 3-pointer in Game 6

Steph epically points to ring finger after huge 3-pointer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is ready for his NBA Finals ring.

His unique celebrations usually consist of a shimmy dance or a particular face, but the Warriors superstar is living up to his self-proclaimed “petty king” role.

The Warriors superstar nailed a deep three in the third quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals vs. the Boston Celtics and immediately pointed to his ring finger as he lifted it at the TD Garden crowd.

Curry’s triple extended the Warriors dominating lead to 22, forcing Boston to call a timeout.

RELATED: Twitter reacts to Warriors’ historic 21-0 run vs. Celtics

Golden State still has some work to do to win the game, but if the Warriors manage to pull off the win, Curry won’t be pointing at an imaginary ring, but rather his fourth ring as the team would earn their fourth championship in eight seasons.