Steph Curry, Draymond Green hyped after Warriors’ Christmas win over Suns

Steph, Draymond hyped after Warriors’ Christmas win over Suns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green really like to win. They also really like to beat Chris Paul in meaningful games.

On Saturday, Curry and Green killed two birds with one stone as they helped the Warriors knock off CP3 and the Phoenix Suns, 116-107, in a Christmas Day showdown between the teams with the two best records in the NBA.

After the game, Curry and Green celebrated in the hallway outside the visitor’s locker room at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The three-time NBA champs were hyped, and if that celebration looks familiar, that’s because it’s eerily similar to their reaction after the Warriors beat Paul and the Houston Rockets in the second round of the 2019 NBA playoffs.

The crux of that celebration stems from CP3 reportedly not allowing Curry to shot on the Toyota Center court on the eve of Game 6 of that playoff series. Hence Curry yelling “Kick me off the court again, boy!” as he celebrated with Green that night.

On Saturday in Phoenix, Curry finished with a Christmas career high 33 points and was a game-high plus-24. Green was incredible from the opening tip, scoring eight points, dishing out 10 assists and grabbing seven rebounds.

RELATED: Draymond, son adorably watch film together before game

With the win, the Warriors now own a 27-6 record and vault over the Suns (26-6) for the best record in the NBA. Golden State now has won two of the first three matchups against the Suns, with the final meeting scheduled for March 30 at Chase Center.

Even without Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Damion Lee and Moses Moody (all in the NBA’s health and safety protocol), Curry and Green got the Warriors up for a marquee game, and they took down the defending Western Conference champions in a hostile environment.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast