Steph Curry, campers go bonkers after sweet reverse alley-oop dunk

Steph goes bonkers with campers after sweet reverse alley-oop jam

Steph Curry is the most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history, but the four-time champ is making his case for next year’s NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest.

And he’s got a strong supporting cast by his side.

At this year’s Curry Camp in San Francisco, the 2022 NBA Finals MVP, as expected, put on a show for the young hoopers as he lit it up from behind the arc while teaching the players about his footwork going into threes.

But something a little less expected from Curry had the campers go absolute bonkers. The 6-foot-3 guard threw down an explosive reverse alley-oop dunk at the camp — and the reaction was priceless.

As the crowd gathered around Curry after the dunk, it was only right to top off the celebration with a little Curry sway.

Although Curry’s triples are somehow always impressive, the monster dunk caught nearly everyone by surprise coming from the 3-point god himself.

Curry hosted his seventh annual camp where he works closely with 26 top high school boys and girls basketball prospects. He mentors, he coaches and the “Petty King” maybe — just maybe — wanted to silence anyone doubting his ability to catch flight.

So if you were wondering if Curry can still dunk, the answer is yes.

