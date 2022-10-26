Steph Curry calls out TNT crew after first free-throw miss of NBA season

Steph comically calls out TNT crew after missing first FT originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry sees and hears everything, even during a Warriors game.

Late in the first half of their game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Curry missed his first free throw of the 2022-23 NBA season after starting 23-of-23 from the charity stripe.

As Curry was getting ready to shoot the free throw, TNT’s broadcast crew mentioned that he was perfect from the line so far this season.

After he missed, as he was getting ready to shoot the second of his two free throws, Curry smiled and pointed at Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Candice Parker, who were sitting courtside.

Curry made the second of two free throws in the sequence, but in the second half, he missed another free throw.

Amazingly, Curry knew he had been jinxed and didn’t waste any time calling out the culprits.

