Steph Curry becomes first Warriors player to reach 3,000 playoff points

Steph Curry has made too many transition pull-up 3-pointers to count.

The one he made Monday before halftime against the Nuggets in Game 2, however, was special. Curry’s fast break 3-pointer gave the Warriors a 57-49 lead with a minute to go in the half, and it put Curry in the history books as the first player in Warriors history to score 3,000 career postseason points.

Curry is also the 27th player in NBA history to reach the 3,000 point mark.

He did it in classic Curry fashion too, going 1-on-5 in transition, eluding Will Barton on the dribble and firing up a shot that coaches usually wouldn’t want players shooting — that is, unless the shooter is Steph Curry.

Whether Curry is coming off the bench or not, he’s still got that magic shooting touch.

Curry is 34 years old, but given the success of the Warriors franchise since he was drafted in 2009, it’s not a stretch to imagine him racking up at least another thousand points before his career is all said and done.