Steph Curry amazingly saves woman from getting hit by ball before game

Steph amazingly saves woman from getting hit by ball before game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ahead of Wednesday night’s Warriors game in Dallas against the Mavericks, Steph Curry made an amazing last-minute save to keep a basketball from landing on an unsuspecting woman walking along the baseline.

Steph often incorporates unique drills with the basketball into his pregame routine, and you can see him mimic a volleyball player and set and then spike the ball to himself.

Curry struggled in that Wednesday night loss to the Mavericks, scoring just 14 points while shooting 5-of-24 from the field.

After sitting out Thursday night’s game in New Orleans against the Pelicans, Steph’s next chance to get right will come Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

