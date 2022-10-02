Steph Curry amazingly gets triple-teamed during Warriors’ preseason game

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Steph amazingly gets triple-teamed during preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Even in an NBA preseason game in Japan, opponents of the Warriors are so scared to get torched by Steph Curry that they will triple-team him.

That exact scenario happened early in the Warriors’ second preseason game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night at Saitama Super Arena.

As Curry looked for an opening, he had three Wizards defenders focused on him, and rightly so.

Curry played just under 17 minutes in the first half and finished with 17 points on 7 of 13 shooting from the field. He made 3 of his 8 attempts from 3-point range, grabbed five rebounds and had two assists. He didn’t play in the second half.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP looked like he was in midseason form and the Wizards’ defense treated the game like it was the regular season.

Some things never change.

