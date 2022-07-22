Steph Curry agrees with priceless Kevin Durant ESPYs joke by Peyton Manning

Steph agrees with priceless KD joke by Manning at ESPYs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Five years later, Peyton Manning’s joke at the 2017 ESPYs about Kevin Durant hopping on the bandwagons of winning teams is still making its rounds around the internet.

In a two-minute bit that aired during Wednesday’s award show, Manning brought up his legendary one-liner when offering advice to Warriors superstar and first-time ESPYs host Steph Curry.

“When I hosted the ESPYs five years ago, I made a little quip about Kevin Durant wanting to play for a great team that made a lot of headlines,” Manning told Curry in the video. “Feel free to use that because it hasn’t aged a day.”

“It’s true, but no,” Curry joked, refusing to use it in his monologue.

At the time of the award show in 2017, Durant had just finished his first season with the Warriors. Golden State won its fifth championship in franchise history that year after winning a record 73 games the season prior and adding Durant in the offseason.

Manning poked fun at the superstar with the joke, citing the grand number of gold medals claimed by Simone Biles and the United States women’s gymnastics team at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

“Our gymnastics team was so dominant that Kevin Durant told me he wants to play for them next year,” Manning joked.

Durant was, uh, not amused. And still isn’t to this day.

“If it was funny I would’ve laughed,” the Brooklyn Nets star tweeted when the clip was circulating around Twitter on Wednesday. “It’s a simple concept.”

Is the joke still relevant today? It didn’t help Durant’s case that he requested a trade from the Nets, a situation that continues to unfold throughout the NBA offseason.

