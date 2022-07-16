Steph and Ayesha Curry paid millions for new home in Central Florida, records show

Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, have a new home in Florida worth millions, according to an Orange County deed recorded Monday.

The Currys paid $2.1 million for the Winter Park home measuring 4,242 square feet, the deed said. The home on Edwin Boulevard includes four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a kitchen with a six-burner gas range, two ovens and a built-in espresso machine, according to Zillow.

The two-story, single-family home also has crown molding, solid wood cabinets, two wet bars, stone counters, tray ceilings, vinyl fencing, a gas fireplace and a walk-in closets, Zillow said. The current sellers bought the home in 2015 for $1,060,000, according to the Orange County property appraiser records.

Curry, 34, recently won his fourth NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors and had his number No. 30 retired by Davidson College. He is the NBA’s all-time leader for 3-point shots made and ranks as the fifth-highest-paid athlete in the world with $92.8 million in earnings, according to Forbes.

In 2011, Curry bought a 7,650-square-foot home in the Skycroft neighborhood in Waxhaw for $1.275 million, the Charlotte Business Journal reported. He sold the four-bedroom, European-style home for $1.208 million in 2019, the Charlotte Business Journal said.

MaryStuart Day and Catherine D’Amico, both agents with Winter Park-based Fannie Hillman & Associates Inc., facilitated the purchase of the Currys’ new home, Zillow said.

The average home sales price in the 32789 ZIP code is $748,532, according to the Orlando Regional Realtor Association. The Curry home’s zip code is the fourth-priciest of the 44 in Orange County.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers bought a $4.5 million home in Winter Park in September 2020, according to an Orange County deed. Rivers became part of the extended Curry family in 2019 when his sister, Callie, married the point guard’s younger brother, Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry.